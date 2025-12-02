Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

What Squirt's steamy stats say about gay sex in 2025

The cruising app's stats are NSFW and tell us all about what's been turning gay men on this year!

two gay men shirtless in bed

Squirt Unloaded 2025

Leopoldo/Shutterstock
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerDecember 02 2025 / 10:15 AM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
See Full Bio

It’s the season for holiday gatherings, eggnog, and, of course, the horniest stats of the year.

Just like last year, the popular gay cruising app Squirt has provided fans with all of the naughty data that made 2025 great — and it's so hot!

But amongst all of the raw data (pun intended!) on who the top five gay adult performers are, what pop culture moments had the gays gagging, and which cities are the hottest spots for cruising, the stats tell us a lot about gay sex in 2025.

Including showing up just how horny and naughty gay men can be, with bareback, orgy, and amateur topping the list of “Popular Porn Categories,” and swallowing, creampie, and facial making up the top of the “Popular Cumshots” list.

The “Most Popular Sex Positions,” on the other hand, shows us the more vanilla side of gay sex, while the kinks and types of guys gay men are into give us a window into how the culture is shifting over time.

Most Popular Sex Positions

two gay men in missionary position

VladOrlov/Shutterstock

Trying all of the positions in the Kama Sutra may sound fun and exciting, but Squirt Unloaded’s data shows us that the extremely normal positions of doggy-style, missionary, and cowboy are the top three faves among gay men this year, with side-by-side and frotting also landing in the top five.

So while the stats show how kinky and horny gay men can be, this survey also proves they also love the basics when it comes to foreplay with oral and making out ranking number one and two on the list.

Most Popular Kinks

a group of men in swin shorts taking a selfie

Luna Vandoorne/Shutterstock

Voyeurism slid from the second most popular kink in 2024 all the way to number 10 in 2025. Maybe with social media taking over our day-to-day lives, we’re all getting a little tired of watching other people. Instead, being an exhibitionist yourself has become more popular, jumping from the number five spot last year, all the way to number two in 2025.

And in a world where everyone is struggling to find connection and fight the loneliness and isolation that is plaguing society, group sex is the most popular kink of the year, and orgies landed the second spot on the “Most Popular Porn Categories” list.

Guys in the most demand

a younger man having coffee with an older man

ALPA PROD/Shuttestock

While all of the stats are undeniably spicy and fascinating, the most interesting part may be what the “Most Popular Guys in Demand” category says about gay sex in 2025.

Gay culture tends to be obsessed with youth, beauty, and having six-pack abs, but while those types still rank high, the most in-demand men this year were daddies and bears.

More highly sought after than twinks and muscles bros — who still ranked in the number three and four spots — the daddies and bears being popular possibly points to a cultural shift that has gay men opening their eyes to how hot older men and bigger, hairier men can be. “Chubs” even made the list at number eight!

Last year, silver foxes ranked number one — finding older men hot is clearly becoming a trend — but bears weren’t even on the list, only “muscle bears” were.

With this year’s stats, Squirt proved that while gay men love missionary sex and making out, their sex lives are only getting more varied, exciting, and inclusive every year!

gaygay sexsexsquirtsquirt unloaded

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivarly sitting in bed
TV

'Heated Rivalry' show vs the book: every major change explained (so far)

Steamy gay shower scenes: Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story; Olympo; Heated Rivalry
Culture

9 steamy gay shower scenes from TV & movies & where to watch them

Benito Skinner arrives at the Giorgio Armani fashion show.
Celebrities

Benito Skinner strips down in shirtless new selfie & gays are going feral

​Meet the queens of RuPaul's Drag Race season 18
TV

Open the drag vaults! Meet the queens of RuPaul's Drag Race season 18

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC