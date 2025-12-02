What Squirt's steamy stats say about gay sex in 2025

It’s the season for holiday gatherings, eggnog, and, of course, the horniest stats of the year.
Just like last year, the popular gay cruising app Squirt has provided fans with all of the naughty data that made 2025 great — and it's so hot!
But amongst all of the raw data (pun intended!) on who the top five gay adult performers are, what pop culture moments had the gays gagging, and which cities are the hottest spots for cruising, the stats tell us a lot about gay sex in 2025.
Including showing up just how horny and naughty gay men can be, with bareback, orgy, and amateur topping the list of “Popular Porn Categories,” and swallowing, creampie, and facial making up the top of the “Popular Cumshots” list.
The “Most Popular Sex Positions,” on the other hand, shows us the more vanilla side of gay sex, while the kinks and types of guys gay men are into give us a window into how the culture is shifting over time.
Most Popular Sex Positions
VladOrlov/Shutterstock
Trying all of the positions in the Kama Sutra may sound fun and exciting, but Squirt Unloaded’s data shows us that the extremely normal positions of doggy-style, missionary, and cowboy are the top three faves among gay men this year, with side-by-side and frotting also landing in the top five.
So while the stats show how kinky and horny gay men can be, this survey also proves they also love the basics when it comes to foreplay with oral and making out ranking number one and two on the list.
Most Popular Kinks
Luna Vandoorne/Shutterstock
Voyeurism slid from the second most popular kink in 2024 all the way to number 10 in 2025. Maybe with social media taking over our day-to-day lives, we’re all getting a little tired of watching other people. Instead, being an exhibitionist yourself has become more popular, jumping from the number five spot last year, all the way to number two in 2025.
And in a world where everyone is struggling to find connection and fight the loneliness and isolation that is plaguing society, group sex is the most popular kink of the year, and orgies landed the second spot on the “Most Popular Porn Categories” list.
Guys in the most demand
ALPA PROD/Shuttestock
While all of the stats are undeniably spicy and fascinating, the most interesting part may be what the “Most Popular Guys in Demand” category says about gay sex in 2025.
Gay culture tends to be obsessed with youth, beauty, and having six-pack abs, but while those types still rank high, the most in-demand men this year were daddies and bears.
More highly sought after than twinks and muscles bros — who still ranked in the number three and four spots — the daddies and bears being popular possibly points to a cultural shift that has gay men opening their eyes to how hot older men and bigger, hairier men can be. “Chubs” even made the list at number eight!
Last year, silver foxes ranked number one — finding older men hot is clearly becoming a trend — but bears weren’t even on the list, only “muscle bears” were.
With this year’s stats, Squirt proved that while gay men love missionary sex and making out, their sex lives are only getting more varied, exciting, and inclusive every year!