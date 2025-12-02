9 steamy gay shower scenes from TV & movies & where to watch them

When it comes to gay shower scenes, our motto is: the steamier, the better — and the following moments from TV shows and movies did not let us down.
Keep scrolling for some of our favorite sexy gay shower scenes and to find out where you can soak them up and see them for yourself.
Heated Rivalry
Crave
This rivals-to-lovers series is our newest gay obsession, and the very first place it gets steamy in episode one—appropriately—is in the shower, when Russian hockey star Ilya (Connor Storrie) propositions his fellow player Shane (Hudson Williams) while the two rinse off. It’s not long before they take the action to a second location.
Where to watch: HBO Max
Center Of My World
TLA Releasing
The German gay coming-of-age story follows Phil (Dark’s Louis Hofmann), who falls for the hot new boy in school, Nicholas (Barbara’s Jannik Schümann). The chemistry is off the charts when things get heated between the two in a shower.
Where to watch: Dekkoo
The Living End
October Films
This be gay, do crime thriller from Gregg Araki follows Luke (Mike Dytri) and Jon (Craig Gilmore) as they embark on a spree of crime and passion after each learns he is HIV positive. The shower scene was both revelatory and controversial for depicting gay pleasure and unprotected sex when the film was released in 1992.
Where to watch: Mubi
Olympo
Netflix
There were many reasons we became obsessed with the steamy Brazilian Netflix series Olympo as soon as it dropped, and at the top of that list was the passionate romance between Roque (Agustín Della Corte) and Sebas (Juan Perales), which began with an incredibly hot shower love scene in episode 3.Where to watch: Netflix
Elite
Netflix
Speaking of insanely hot shows on Netflix, Elite gave us so many memorable and steamy moments, but the one that was most literally steamy was the shower ménage à trois between Ander (Arón Piper), Omar (Omar Ayuso), and Patrick (Manu Ríos) in season four, episode three.
Where to watch: Netflix
From Beginning to End
TLA Releasing
This shower scene is definitely the most taboo on our list. In From Beginning to End, Rafael Cardoso and João Gabriel Vasconcellos star as two brothers whose closeness evolves into a romance in adulthood—and yes, it includes some steamy shower action.Where to watch: Mometu
O'Fantasma
Strand Releasing
This dark erotic thriller follows a young gay man, Sérgio (Ricardo Meneses), who becomes obsessed with a biker named João (Andre Barbosa). In one particularly memorable scene, he watches João, and his fixation deepens, leading him down a dark and depraved path.
Where to watch: Tubi
Dry Wind
TLA Releasing
This erotic drama follows Sandro (Leandro Faria Lelo), a gay man who strikes up a casual sexual relationship with his friend Ricardo (Allan Jacinto Santana). However, when a new man enters their life—Maicon (Rafael Theophilo)—Sandro discovers that having someone compete for Ricardo’s affections brings out his anger and jealousy. Some of that tension erupts in a sexy yet unsettling shower scene.
Where to watch: Dekkoo
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Netflix
When Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story premiered, it was immediately deemed controversial — but also very steamy. One scene in particular had the gays in a chokehold, featuring Erik Menendez (Cooper Koch) going full frontal while making meaningful eye contact with a fellow inmate in episode three. It’s hot.Where to watch: Netflix