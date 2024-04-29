Scroll To Top
DragQueens

11 'Drag Race' stars who proudly identify as bi or pan

11 'Drag Race' stars who proudly identify as bi or pan

12 'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars who identify as bi or pan & are helping to redefine sexuality
@Gottmik; @SapphiraCristal; @AnubisFinch/Instagram

We're so grateful these queens get the conversation going.

@andrewjstillman


We're so grateful these queens get the conversation going.

12 'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars who identify as bi or pan & are helping to redefine sexuality

@Gottmik; @SapphiraCristal; @AnubisFinch/Instagram

Season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race introduced the fandom to the incredible Sapphira Cristál, and while we already loved her, her recent interview with Hey Qween, proved she loves us back — all of us. In the interview Cristál shared that she identifies as pansexual after having previously identified as gay and then bisexual.

"I'm pansexual, yeah," she said. "I had a stint where I was gay and that was because I am an intense lover and I didn't think it was appropriate to do that to women. But then I figured out everyone loves it."

And indeed, we do.

We all know that sexuality is fluid and that sometimes it may change over time, and we're totally here for this conversation to take place. As it is, Sapphira's discussion of her sexuality got us thinking about some of the other RuGirls who identify as either bisexual or pansexual.

Here are 10 more queens who identify as such from across the globe.

Courtney Act

Season 6 star Courtney Act identifies as pansexual, polyamorous, and gender fluid. In the past, she's also discussed the difference in a YouTube video entitled "Bisexuality 101" and also hosted The Bi Life on E!. She told Cosmopolitan, "I am attracted to people irrespective of their gender. I am mostly attracted to guys, but I’ve had experiences with people of different genders. I feel like if I’m attracted to someone I’ll see where that takes me, rather than be like, ‘That’s a girl, I don’t like girls’. I just see what happens."

Bob the Drag Queen

Season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen has long been open about being pansexual, non-binary and polyamorous and discussed the idea of sexuality withPsychology Today saying, "I am pansexual as I actually remember also being attracted to women as well and thinking that maybe this like, thing where I was attracted to men was just like some weird phase or if it was something I could just ignore.”

Gottmik

Gottmik has been an incredible anomaly ever since she appeared in season 13, and she's also been open about her pansexuality ever since. She's also the first trans male to have competed on the show. She told Them, "I do identify as pansexual; to me it just means that I do not care about gender at all. All I really care about is a really gorg personality,”

Brita Filter

Miss Brita from Season 12 told us herself that she identifies as pansexual when we asked her, so that's all we really have to say about that.

Kylie Sonique Love

Kylie Sonique Love, the first transgender contestant on the show as well as the first trans winner for All Stars 6, came out as pansexual in a tweet back in 2022 saying, "I love it ALL."

Jota Carajota

Drag Race España Season 2 star Jota Carajota was open about her bisexuality from the start, and discussed her relationship with her girlfriend with Gay Times, saying, "My girlfriend loves it, she’s just like another queer. She is a drag too. We have a really cool relationship."

Scaredy Cat

scaredy cat drag race UK

BBC Three/BBC One/World of Wonder

Scaredy Cat discussed her sexuality a bit on her time during RuPaul's Drag Race UK, and later delved further into the topic with Out by saying, "It's not necessarily that I don't [identify as bisexual]; I wouldn't call it anything. Call it bi, pan, it's up to you, really, I don't mind. I'll just basically fuck anything."

Anubis Finch

Another Drag Race UK star to come out as bisexual is Anubis, who addressed her sexuality in an interview with Digital Spy saying, "I've always been exploring with gender. I've always been exploring with makeup and sexuality. I'm bisexual. I'm also non-binary, and I have Egyptian heritage. So I kind of tick every diversity box there is, really."

Etcetera Etcetera

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under star Etcetera Etcetera addressed her bisexuality in a tweet saying, "I’m bisexual and love vaginas!! A lot of people need to grow up."

Daya Betty

Season 14 queen Daya Betty talked about her sexuality during an Instagram Live video back in 2021, saying, "Yes, I'm gay. I'm a lesbian. I am queer. I don't know about 'gay,' I feel like everybody's on a spectrum, you know? I think it's just truly up to the individual that you meet and that you fall in love with. So yeah, I'm gay but I'm also like attracted to women and I'm attracted to non-binary people. Like, it really doesn't matter who you are as long as you're nice and you're talented."

DragQueensTVBisexualRuPaulsDragRacePansexualIdentities
anubis finchbisexualbob the drag queencourtney actdaya bettyetcetera etceteragottmikidentityjasmine mastersjota carajotakatya zamolodchikovakelly mantlekylie sonique lovemiss britamorgan mcmichaelspansexualrugirlsrupaul's drag racesapphira cristalscaredy cat
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

Related Stories

pansexual celebrities

20 celebrities who came out as pansexual

These 51 Celebrities Came Out in 2021

These 51 Celebrities Came Out in 2021

These 71 Celebrities Came Out in 2020

These 71 Celebrities Came Out in 2020

37 Notable People Who Came Out in 2019

37 Notable People Who Came Out in 2019

13 Celebrities Who Came Out As Pansexual

13 Celebrities Who Came Out As Pansexual

40 Notable People Who Came Out in 2018

40 Notable People Who Came Out in 2018

67 LGBT Millennials Who Are Inspiring AF

67 LGBT Millennials Who Are Inspiring AF

These Are All the Celebs Who Came Out During Pride Month 2020

These Are All the Celebs Who Came Out During Pride Month 2020

34 Celebrities Who Busted Out of the Closet This Year

34 Notables Who Busted Out of the Closet This Year

The Big List of People Who Came Out in 2014

The Big List of People Who Came Out in 2014

Would Carmen Carrera Appear on 'Drag Race All Stars'?

Would Carmen Carrera Appear on 'Drag Race All Stars'?

Most Recent

67 Young Queer People Who Are Changing the World

67 Young Queer People Who Are Changing the World

25 Creative LGBTQ People Who Are Making the World More Inclusive

25 Creative LGBTQ People Who Are Making the World More Inclusive

15 (Possibly 17) Women Who Came Out in 2015

15 (Possibly 17) Women Who Came Out in 2015

38 Notable People Who Came Out in 2017

38 Notable People Who Came Out in 2017

21 Female Celebrities Who Came Out in 2016

21 Female Celebrities Who Came Out in 2016

12 Bisexual TV Characters Who Never Identified as Bi

12 Bisexual TV Characters Who Never Identified as Bi

13 Celebrities Who Came Out As Bisexual in 2020

13 Celebrities Who Came Out As Bisexual in 2020

5 Notable People Who Came Out as Bisexual This Year

5 Notable People Who Came Out as Bisexual This Year

Courtney Act Is Set to Host a Bisexual Dating Show

Courtney Act Is Set to Host a Bisexual Dating Show

Recommended Stories for You

These 9 Rad Queer Women of Color Prove Representation Matters

These 9 Rad Queer Women of Color Prove Representation Matters

'Drag Race' Star Gigi Goode Comes Out as Gender Fluid on TV

'Drag Race' Star Gigi Goode Comes Out as Gender Fluid on TV

19 Celebrities You Didn't Know Are Bisexual

19 Celebrities You Didn't Know Are Bisexual

Canada's Drag Race season 4

Get To Know 'Canada's Drag Race' Season 4 Cast & Premiere Date

7 Notable People Who Came Out as Bisexual This Year

7 Notable People Who Came Out as Bisexual This Year

12 Femme and Gender Non-Conforming Legends

12 Femme and Gender Non-Conforming Legends

JoJo Siwa Comes Out as Pansexual

JoJo Siwa Comes Out as Pansexual

15 queer nepo babies we're proud to call family

15 queer nepo babies we're proud to call family

Karen from Finance, Dixie Normous, Sigourney Beaver

30 Of The Funniest Drag Queen Names

14 Women Heroes Of Biscuit Mag's 1st Annual 'Purple List,' Recognizing Bisexual Achievement

14 Women Heroes Of Biscuit Mag's 1st Annual 'Purple List'

Blogueirinha; Jinkx Monsoon; Sasha Colby

10 Drag Queens Who Absolutely Conquered 2023, Long May They Reign

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio