11 'Drag Race' stars who proudly identify as bi or pan





We're so grateful these queens get the conversation going. @Gottmik; @SapphiraCristal; @AnubisFinch/Instagram Season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race introduced the fandom to the incredible Sapphira Cristál, and while we already loved her, her recent interview with Hey Qween, proved she loves us back — all of us. In the interview Cristál shared that she identifies as pansexual after having previously identified as gay and then bisexual. "I'm pansexual, yeah," she said. "I had a stint where I was gay and that was because I am an intense lover and I didn't think it was appropriate to do that to women. But then I figured out everyone loves it." And indeed, we do.

We all know that sexuality is fluid and that sometimes it may change over time, and we're totally here for this conversation to take place. As it is, Sapphira's discussion of her sexuality got us thinking about some of the other RuGirls who identify as either bisexual or pansexual. Here are 10 more queens who identify as such from across the globe.

Courtney Act

Season 6 star Courtney Act identifies as pansexual, polyamorous, and gender fluid. In the past, she's also discussed the difference in a YouTube video entitled "Bisexuality 101" and also hosted The Bi Life on E!. She told Cosmopolitan, "I am attracted to people irrespective of their gender. I am mostly attracted to guys, but I've had experiences with people of different genders. I feel like if I'm attracted to someone I'll see where that takes me, rather than be like, 'That's a girl, I don't like girls'. I just see what happens."



Bob the Drag Queen

Season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen has long been open about being pansexual, non-binary and polyamorous and discussed the idea of sexuality withPsychology Today saying, "I am pansexual as I actually remember also being attracted to women as well and thinking that maybe this like, thing where I was attracted to men was just like some weird phase or if it was something I could just ignore."

Gottmik

Gottmik has been an incredible anomaly ever since she appeared in season 13, and she's also been open about her pansexuality ever since. She's also the first trans male to have competed on the show. She told Them, "I do identify as pansexual; to me it just means that I do not care about gender at all. All I really care about is a really gorg personality,"

Brita Filter

Miss Brita from Season 12 told us herself that she identifies as pansexual when we asked her, so that's all we really have to say about that.

Kylie Sonique Love

Kylie Sonique Love, the first transgender contestant on the show as well as the first trans winner for All Stars 6, came out as pansexual in a tweet back in 2022 saying, "I love it ALL."

Jota Carajota

Drag Race España Season 2 star Jota Carajota was open about her bisexuality from the start, and discussed her relationship with her girlfriend with Gay Times, saying, "My girlfriend loves it, she's just like another queer. She is a drag too. We have a really cool relationship."

Scaredy Cat BBC Three/BBC One/World of Wonder Scaredy Cat discussed her sexuality a bit on her time during RuPaul's Drag Race UK, and later delved further into the topic with Out by saying, "It's not necessarily that I don't [identify as bisexual]; I wouldn't call it anything. Call it bi, pan, it's up to you, really, I don't mind. I'll just basically fuck anything."

Anubis Finch

Another Drag Race UK star to come out as bisexual is Anubis, who addressed her sexuality in an interview with Digital Spy saying, "I've always been exploring with gender. I've always been exploring with makeup and sexuality. I'm bisexual. I'm also non-binary, and I have Egyptian heritage. So I kind of tick every diversity box there is, really."

Etcetera Etcetera

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under star Etcetera Etcetera addressed her bisexuality in a tweet saying, "I'm bisexual and love vaginas!! A lot of people need to grow up."