Scroll To Top
TV

Watch this HILARIOUS video of 'Drag Race' S16 queens as Vine clips that has us CACKLING!

Watch this HILARIOUS video of 'Drag Race' S16 queens as Vine clips that has us CACKLING!

Tara Dikhof via Instagram
Instagram (@taradikhof)

Gosh, we miss Vine so much!

simbernardo

A lot of millennials miss Vine, the unofficial foreparent of TikTok.

Earlier this week, Boston-based drag entertainer Tara Dikhof shared a new Instagram video comparing queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 with iconic Vine videos. And the result? Mama, kudos for saying that. For spilling.

This compilation features Vine clips of a person saying that they hate someone (for Plane Jane), a man at a Krispy Kreme doing insane flips (for Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige), a little girl wanting to fight (for Dawn), a flying fairy doll going into a fireplace (for Mirage),

This compilation features Vine clips of a person saying that they hate someone (for Plane Jane), a man at a Krispy Kreme doing insane flips (for Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige), a little girl wanting to fight (for Dawn), and the one for for Mirage, honestly, you just need to see it for yourself along with the rest that have us giggling uncontrollably!

Other Vines included in this post include a girl asking why people are making her sing (for Plasma), and a passenger aboard an airplane yelling that he has a banana (for Nymphia Wind), a white lady who’s a dance instructor (for Q), a girl talking about having a great day while crying (for Megami), a man skipping through town while listening to “Run Away With Me” by Carly Rae Jepsen (for Xunami Muse), a woman displaying her expert skills of minding her own business (for Sapphira Cristál), and a girl wearing some crazy makeup (for Amanda Tori Meating).

Vine was a social network where users could share six-second looping video clips. The service was acquired by Twitter in 2012 — prior to its official launch in 2013 — but was discontinued a few years later, in 2017, as Twitter (now owned by Elon Musk and rebranded as X) struggled to find ways to monetize the service.

The queen who created this compilation video, Tara Dikhof, is best known for hosting a “THC-themed extravaganja” party titled Cannabis Cabaret in Boston. The event brings together “drag, comedy, burlesque, vocals, and games.” On Reddit, Tara’s compilation comparing season 16 queens to Vine videos has over 2,500 likes as of this writing.

Gotta love a hilarious side-by-side comparison of Drag Race queens with other random media!

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 airs every Friday on MTV.

From Your Site Articles
TVRuPaulsDragRaceDragQueensEntertainment
amanda tori meatingmhi’ya iman le’paigemiragenymphia windplane janeplasmarupaul's drag race season 16sapphira cristáltara dikhoftwittervine
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Bernardo Sim

Editor

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains queer multiverses. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains queer multiverses. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Read Full Bio