Watch this HILARIOUS video of 'Drag Race' S16 queens as Vine clips that has us CACKLING!

A lot of millennials miss Vine, the unofficial foreparent of TikTok.

Earlier this week, Boston-based drag entertainer Tara Dikhof shared a new Instagram video comparing queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 with iconic Vine videos. And the result? Mama, kudos for saying that. For spilling.

This compilation features Vine clips of a person saying that they hate someone (for Plane Jane), a man at a Krispy Kreme doing insane flips (for Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige), a little girl wanting to fight (for Dawn), and the one for for Mirage, honestly, you just need to see it for yourself along with the rest that have us giggling uncontrollably!