Watch this HILARIOUS video of 'Drag Race' S16 queens as Vine clips that has us CACKLING!

A lot of millennials miss Vine, the unofficial foreparent of TikTok.
Earlier this week, Boston-based drag entertainer Tara Dikhof shared a new Instagram video comparing queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 with iconic Vine videos. And the result? Mama, kudos for saying that. For spilling.
This compilation features Vine clips of a person saying that they hate someone (for Plane Jane), a man at a Krispy Kreme doing insane flips (for Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige), a little girl wanting to fight (for Dawn), and the one for for Mirage, honestly, you just need to see it for yourself along with the rest that have us giggling uncontrollably!
Other Vines included in this post include a girl asking why people are making her sing (for Plasma), and a passenger aboard an airplane yelling that he has a banana (for Nymphia Wind), a white lady who’s a dance instructor (for Q), a girl talking about having a great day while crying (for Megami), a man skipping through town while listening to “Run Away With Me” by Carly Rae Jepsen (for Xunami Muse), a woman displaying her expert skills of minding her own business (for Sapphira Cristál), and a girl wearing some crazy makeup (for Amanda Tori Meating).
Vine was a social network where users could share six-second looping video clips. The service was acquired by Twitter in 2012 — prior to its official launch in 2013 — but was discontinued a few years later, in 2017, as Twitter (now owned by Elon Musk and rebranded as X) struggled to find ways to monetize the service.
The queen who created this compilation video, Tara Dikhof, is best known for hosting a “THC-themed extravaganja” party titled Cannabis Cabaret in Boston. The event brings together “drag, comedy, burlesque, vocals, and games.” On Reddit, Tara’s compilation comparing season 16 queens to Vine videos has over 2,500 likes as of this writing.
Gotta love a hilarious side-by-side comparison of Drag Race queens with other random media!
RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 airs every Friday on MTV.