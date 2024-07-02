Scroll To Top
Watch the Canada’s Drag Race vs The World season 2 trailer now

Watch the 'Canada's Drag Race vs The World' season 2 trailer now!

Lisa Rinna, Kennedy Davenport, Ra'Jah O'Hara, and the golden beaver
Courtesy of World of Wonder

Holy puck this season looks fun!

rachiepants

The trailer for Canada’s Drag Race vs The World season 2 has arrived and we have a very good feeling that this season is about to bring the heat to the Great White North.

Not only is the cast stacked with legends, fan faves, and queens who can’t help but serve up the drama, but one very special guest judge knows how to bring the camp. We’re talking about soap opera legend and former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna.

And she's not the only extra special guest headed to the judge's table. Also joining returning resident judges Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor are comedian and writer Samantha Bee, singer-songwriter Alessia Cara, musician Charlotte Cardin, designer Kirk Pickersgill, and RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 standout and Canada’s Drag Race vs The World season 1 winner RaJah O’Hara (in drag no less!). And of course, Sarain Fox will for a multi-episode guest judge run, too.

And who is battling it out for the title of Queen of the Mother Pucking World? In case you missed it, this season’s cast includes Alexis Mateo, Cheryl, Eureka!, Kennedy Davenport, La Kahena, Le Fil, Lemon, Miss Fiercalicious, and Tynomi Banks.

And one more diva is coming back: The Golden Beaver, who got quite the glow-up.

Get ready for drama when Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs The World season 2 returns on July 19 on WOWPresents Plus and Crave. In the meantime, check out the trailer below.

Canada’s Drag Race Vs The World Season 2 TRAILER

Canada’s Drag Race Vs The World Season 2 be available on WOW Presents Plus worldwide, excluding Canada/UK where it airs on Crave and BBC. https://bit.ly/3VYA...

