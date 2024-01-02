Scroll To Top

Drag queens started a 'full drag / out of drag' trend & we're living for it

| 01/02/24
simbernardo
author avatar

Bernardo Sim

Editor

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Read Full Bio