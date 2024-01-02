Drag queens started a 'full drag / out of drag' trend & we're living for it

Queer beauty, in and out of drag!
Images: X (@coeur_ambolage; @horaciopotasioo; @bimberlina)
Drag artists finished 2023 and kickstarted 2024 by sharing social media posts with pictures of themselves in full drag and also out of drag. And just like that, our timelines have turned into a beautiful feed of gorgeous LGBTQ+ people who express themselves through the art form of drag.
While some trends on TikTok, Instagram, X, and Threads can be sort of annoying (or at least unnecessary), we think that this new trend among drag entertainers is absolutely lovely! So, if you aren’t caught up to speed yet, take a deep dive with us on this fabulous trend.
Scroll through to see some of the best “full drag / out of drag” posts on social media!