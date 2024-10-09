Say g'day to the queens of 'Drag Race Down Under' season 4





Say g'day to the Queens! Courtesy of World of Wonder These Down Under dolls are ready to play! Today World of Wonder has announced the sickening new cast of Drag Race Down Under season four so today is gonna be a g'day! These 10 new incredible queens from Australia and New Zealand are ready to test their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent and vie for the title of "Down Under's Next Drag Superstar" and for the cash prize! The judges' table is getting a shakeup with Michelle Visage taking over as the new supreme, aka the host. We can't wait to see how this turns out! Drag Race Down Under, returns Friday, November 1 on WOWPresents Plus in the US, New Zealand, and select territories worldwide. So, let's meet the queens!

BRENDA BRESSED (Melbourne, VIC), 24 Courtesy of World of Wonder @brenda_bressed A high energy, camp performer with a background in musical theatre. Despite her young age, Brenda Bressed is considered to be one of the most polished queens on the Melbourne scene. In 2023, Brenda appeared as one of the finalists on The Voice Australia, belonging to Rita Ora’s team, and has since garnered quite the following. Brenda names Dolly Parton as a key drag inspiration, in awe of her fashion, wigs, musical talent and charity work.

FREYA ARMANI (Brisbane, QLD), 24 Courtesy of World of Wonder @freyaarmani Originally born in Philadelphia, USA of Lebanese and Puerto Rican ethnicity, Freya made her way across the pond back in 2011. She started drag in 2019 and has found herself to be booked and blessed ever since, working as a regular at all the biggest gay clubs up and down the Gold Coast. Known for her stage presence, she belongs to the Drag Haus of Thicc, a POC collective in Brisbane and is passionate about innovation and diversity in the industry. In addition to competitive dance experience, she also has years of acting on the stage and screen as well as a Bachelor's degree in dramatic training from Queensland University of Technology.

KARNA FORD (Sydney, NSW), 27 Courtesy of World of Wonder @karnaford Known for her high energy performance style and sassy attitude, Sydney’s dancing diva can be found jumping off stages and doing the splits. One of the newest queens on the scene, she has quickly become well known with a recent highlight being winning Sydney’s Slay 2 Stay competition. Karna was also a special guest performer at the opening ceremonies for Sydney World Pride, and recently appeared in Jessica Mauboy’s latest music video, “Right Here, Right Now” and on the TV series NCIS Sydney. She is excited to incorporate more of her Filipino culture into her performances and travel internationally with drag.

LAZY SUSAN (Melbourne, VIC), 32 Courtesy of World of Wonder @mslazysusan This queen is pure comedy, known for her zany sense of humor and kooky drag aesthetic, Lazy Susan’s drag is unmatched by any other queen on the Melbourne scene. Her most recent achievements include performing with Charlie XCX, appearing in a Troye Sivan music video and selling out at Melbourne comedy festival. She is also known for her online content, namely her YouTube channel, as well as appearing on Kick Ons with Art Simone.

LUCINA INNOCENCE (Auckland, NZ), 28 Courtesy of World of Wonder @lucinainnocence This queen is a tall drink of water, standing at around 6’7’’ in drag. Lucina has spent the last seven years building up her reputation and is known for her wig styling ability – with some of her work appearing on drag race alumni Yuri Guy & Flor. Lucina is a gorgeous queen who can make her own garments and is known for her live singing performances.

MANDY MOOBS (Brisbane, QLD), 33 Courtesy of World of Wonder @mandymoobs Brisbane’s most accomplished drag costumier, Mandy Moobs offers the most polished looks – some of which have already appeared on the mainstage of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under! Known as the ‘mum’ of Brisbane, Mandy’s achievements include having been nominated for Best Drag Artist three years in a row and having represented Australia at the NZ Pride Ski week last year.

MAX DRAG QUEEN (Melbourne, VIC), 24 Courtesy of World of Wonder @maxdragqueen A formidable force on the Melbourne scene, Max Drag Queen is known for pulling out ALL the stunts on stage, as well as belonging to the Isis Avis Loren Dynasty. Max has previously won Best New Talent at the Melbourne’s Drag Awards, won countless drag competitions such as Dragathon, and appeared in a number of national campaigns. Many queens fear having to perform against Max Drag Queen!

NIKITA IMAN (Auckland, NZ), 27 Courtesy of World of Wonder @nikitaiman This Samoan beauty was born in the ballroom where she won her first category, “FACE” – which is exactly what she’ll be serving in the competition! After getting a taste of drag, Nikkita ventured out to explore the Auckland club scene and has been unstoppable ever since. Now based in Sydney, Nikita recently made the move to try and break into the scene there.

OLIVIA DREAMS (Wellington, NZ), 26 Courtesy of World of Wonder @oliviadreamsnz Olivia is a young, passionate and high performer who is up and coming on the Wellington scene. She’s been doing drag for three years now and is known for being the quintessential pop diva, able to serve a high energy dance number or ballad. Her biggest achievement so far is producing her own drag show that toured nationwide. Olivia’s star is shining bright. Originally from Te Tai Tokerau and of Te Rarawa descent, she has been calling Te-Whanganui-a-Tara home for the last four years and aims to ensure that Rainbow Wellington is inclusive and supports diverse rainbow and disability communities.