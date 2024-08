Being hacked totally sucks, which is something RuPaul's Drag RaceAll Star Gottmik is all too familiar with -- and something she's going through yet again.

Mik posted a series of Instagram stories that addressed the recent hacking of her X (formerly Twitter) account, where the hacker posted a picture of a “special promotion” involving 10 signed Macbook Pro’s for $600 each, with free shipping and all proceeds going to St. Jude’s.

A secondary tweet gave further specs for the products and said those who bought two at once could get them for $1000, or a "$200 discount."

Mik’s Instagram stories addressed the hacking in three posts to show the hackers have at least established some major contact. The first post, labeled, “The hackers are SCARING ME LOL they got my number through my account,” shows a screenshot of the X account, sent through WhatsApp with a message saying, “Hi Gotmikk,” followed by, “We can make a deal with you [handshake emoji].” After an attempt at a voice call, they said, “Let me know when you’re available,” with a number Mik included in the post.

A secondary post from Mik labeled “Sooo wild” shows multiple attempts at contact, with messages saying things like, “If you want to get your account back, let’s make a deal,” and, “Don’t worry, I won’t hurt you, please answer,” even referring to her out-of-drag name same, “Come on Kade I will tell you cheap and good price.”

A third post has a screenshot of the first, sent to Mik by the hacker, that says, “Don’t be afraid of me. I say I won’t hurt you.” Since all of this occurred within the same hour, Mik captioned the final response, “HE ALREADY SAW.”