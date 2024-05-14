Scroll To Top
DragQueens

Drag Race's Jaremi cosplays as drag version of Patrick Star and we're gagging

'Drag Race's Jaremi cosplays as drag version of Patrick Star and we're gagging

Former Drag Race star Jaremi just posted a drag version of Patrick Star on social media
TikTok @justjaremi

Wait, do we find SpongeBob SquarePants' friend hot now?!

Drag Race star Jaremi Carey, formerly known as Phi Phi O'Hara, may have officially left his drag persona behind years ago, but he still knows how to serve underwater realness.

Yesterday, Jaremi posted a TikTok video dressed as a stunning drag version of Patrick Star—SpongeBob SquarePants' anthropomorphic starfish best friend—which is now also picking up steam on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

The short video features Jaremi posing as a cunty version of SpongeBob's sidekick with a bubblegum pink cone head, rhinestone-encrusted eyeshadow, and cartoonishly big blue metallic lips.

After starring on Drag Race season 4 and All Stars 2, Jaremi said he had tucked for the last time and was retiring his beloved drag persona. Lucky for fans, the former queen still knows how to beat his face for the gods—and he loves cosplay!

Back in 2019, Jaremi stunned fans with his Harry Potter looks, including perfect recreations of Moaning Myrtle and Dolores Umbridge. Last year, Jaremi created a series of anime looks, like Mahito from Jujutsu Kaisen and a surprisingly hot version of Miraidon from Pokémon. And earlier this month, for Star Wars Day (May the 4th), he stunned with a blinged-out take on Darth Maul after a fan asked him to "Do Star Wars…but make it slay!"

On X, where his Patrick Star drag look has already garnered more than 80,000 views, fans poured into the comment section to congratulate Jaremi on his look. One person commented, "I saw this on tiktok earlier and was GAGGEDDDD!!! i still am gagged !!!"

Someone else quipped, "that's PatrickStar's beautiful sister Patricia Star" and another person wrote, "Omg! YOU ATE."

Since leaving the drag world behind — for the most part — Jaremi has made a name for himself as a LGBTQ+ Twitch streamer, playing games like Dead by Daylight, Animal Crossing, Pokémon, Overwatch, and the Sims, and goes by the handle JustJaremi.

He may have once tweeted that "There is no more Phi Phi," but Jaremi loves to create an iconic look, so we're hoping to see more fabulous drag take on cosplay in the future!

Keep scrolling to see some of our looks from Jaremi!

From Your Site Articles
DragQueensEntertainmentLGBTQ+RuPaulsDragRaceCelebrities
drag queensdrag racedrag race all starsrupaul's drag racesocial mediatiktokcosplayjaremijaremi careyjustjaremipatrick starphi phi o'haraspongebob squarepants
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio