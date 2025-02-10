Jewels Sparkles spills on 'Drag Race' drama that shut down production

If you haven’t kept up with the 17th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, you are missing out on some fierce looks, some quirky twists, and a lot of behind-the-scenes drama.
Spoilers ahead if you have not caught up on the sixth episode.
Last week, during Let’s Get Sea Sickening Ball, we saw a major meltdown from fan-favorite Lexi Love after someone spray-painted one of her ball looks on accident.
After she confronted the werk room about the culprit, Onya Nurve waited until Love had gone back outside to admit that she and eventual episode winner Arrietty had done it on accident — though Jewels Sparkles noted this was the second time Nurve had ruined someone’s outfit after a similar altercation between the two happened a few weeks ago.
Over the weekend, the Reddit thread for RuPaul’s Drag Race drama posted a video of Sparkles from TikTok user @yyavxy of her divulging that the on-screen battle between Nurve and Love was a lot more intense than viewers got to see.
“Here’s what I will say,” Sparkles said, noting that she also didn’t want to say “too much.” What she did say is that “what we saw was a very humble edit. Very humble,” adding that “it got fierce.”
The tension got “so fierce” in the end that all of the girls reportedly had to “stop working on our outfits for, like, three hours” for the girls to get mediation from the producers.
After spilling the tea, Sparkles said the editors did a good job of putting the episode together and also asked for a round of applause for all of the runway looks.
At the end of the video, Sparkles couldn’t resist some last-minute shade with the runway looks, saying, “Some of them were fierce, and some of them were…”
Check out the video below, and keep scrolling for some more reactions to the tea.
@yyavxy
the teaaa #dragrace #drag #rpdr #rupaulsdragrace @Jewels Sparkles
"Would’ve been more interesting to see some of the “mediation“. The resolution felt like it didn’t match the energy of how mad Lexi was and how defensive Onya seemed- like it went from 10 to 0 with barely any communication."
"Before hearing this, I thought Lexi only came in the next day trying to bury it because 1. She wanted to have a more positive day and 2. It felt more like Lexi had to apologise first just to get somewhat of an apology from Onya.
But now I'm not sure. Maybe Lexi went too far and had to apologise or something. Who knows."