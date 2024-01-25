Scroll To Top
Here's why Drag Race fans think Amanda Tori Meating is the REAL trade of the season

Amanda Tori Meating on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16; via YouTube
MTV; YouTube

Pictures of Amanda Tori Meating in college are surfacing online, and Drag Race fans are feeling thirsty!

simbernardo


Amanda Tori Meating for the Pit Crew?!

RuPaul’s Drag Race fans are losing their minds and deeply thirsting over certain pictures and videos of Amanda Tori Meating that have been circulating on social media as of late.

According to a report from the Dayton Daily News, Amanda is a 2014 Stivers School for the Arts graduate and a 2018 Wright State University musical theatre graduate who started doing drag a few years later in 2021.

Amanda’s “drag trajectory can be traced back to being cast in the national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots while a senior at Wright State,” the report reads. “But before that opportunity arose, there was an underlying feeling drag would only be a secondary outlet, especially since auditions for The Book of Mormon, A Chorus Line, and similar shows revealed a more traditional, post-collegiate path.”

Now, fans discovering these photos, clips, and reels from out-of-drag Amanda in college — and gagging over this hunky college guy who is now becoming a legendary Drag Race fan-favorite.

Scroll through to see how fans are reacting to these college pictures (and videos!) of Amanda Tori Meating — and tune in for new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 every Friday on MTV.

We agree, Nico!

Yes, and?

X (@justcameron)

X (@justcameron)

This video of Amanda singing ‘State Road 21’ from ‘The Bridges of Madison County’ musical.

Lee Dawson, you’ve been summoned!

Amanda’s musical theatre reel…

…as well as an acting/musical theatre reel!

But above all, we love and stan this current era of Amanda even more!

Amanda Tori Meating on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16

MTV

DragQueensTVEntertainmentMTVCelebrities
rupaul's drag raceamanda tori meatingdrag race fansdrag race season 16pit crewtrade of the season
