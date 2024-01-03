Scroll To Top
DragQueens

Drag Race star Mirage on how Anetra has kept her strong in the lead-up to season 16

'Drag Race' star Mirage on how Anetra has kept her strong in the lead-up to season 16

Ricky Cornish Mirage

The Las Vegas queens are true sisters.

rickycornish

Could a Sin City queen finally take the crown home?

Mirage is the latest contestant from Las Vegas to compete on RuPaul's Drag Race and she's got some big shoes to fill.

Her Vegas sister Anetra made it all the way to the final two last season and just came short of beating Sasha Colby to win the crown.

Without giving too much away, Mirage is feeling very confident that she'll beat Anetra's placement in the competition. ;)

"I will say that I did do much better than Anetra as far as placement goes. I did much better... yes I did," Mirage tells PRIDE.

While she's feeling very confident, Mirage has leaned on Anetra quite a bit since the cast announcement for season 16 went out.

"She helped me a lot actually, more so with the mental of it. When I'm feeling crazy or freaking out or someone called me ugly on YouTube, I need to call Anetra. She's really helped me out a lot mentally."

Everyone knows the classic RuPaul phrase is "this is the beginning of the rest of your life." Once the show premieres this Friday, Mirage is ready to take her rightful place as an official RuGirl.

"[I'm excited to have] longevity, performing forever, meeting everybody, spreading love and spreading legs!"

RuPaul's Drag Race premieres this Friday on MTV.

Mirage Received Sickening Advice from Anetra for 'RuPaul's Drag Race'youtu.be

From Your Site Articles
DragQueensTVVideoViralInterviewsEntertainmentLifestyleLGBTQ+MTVCelebrities
interviewsrupaul's drag racerupauldrag queensdragdrag racegaylgbtq+
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio