'Drag Race' star Mirage on how Anetra has kept her strong in the lead-up to season 16

Could a Sin City queen finally take the crown home?

Mirage is the latest contestant from Las Vegas to compete on RuPaul's Drag Race and she's got some big shoes to fill.

Her Vegas sister Anetra made it all the way to the final two last season and just came short of beating Sasha Colby to win the crown.

Without giving too much away, Mirage is feeling very confident that she'll beat Anetra's placement in the competition. ;)

"I will say that I did do much better than Anetra as far as placement goes. I did much better... yes I did," Mirage tells PRIDE.

While she's feeling very confident, Mirage has leaned on Anetra quite a bit since the cast announcement for season 16 went out.

"She helped me a lot actually, more so with the mental of it. When I'm feeling crazy or freaking out or someone called me ugly on YouTube, I need to call Anetra. She's really helped me out a lot mentally."

Everyone knows the classic RuPaul phrase is "this is the beginning of the rest of your life." Once the show premieres this Friday, Mirage is ready to take her rightful place as an official RuGirl.

"[I'm excited to have] longevity, performing forever, meeting everybody, spreading love and spreading legs!"

RuPaul's Drag Race premieres this Friday on MTV.