Thirsting over the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 16 queens out of drag

The new ‘Drag Race’ stars, out of drag!
X (@GeekyCubNyc); Instagram (@xunamimuse; @the_planejane)
We’ve been getting to know the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 both in and out of drag. Thus far, this has been a very entertaining — and somewhat shady — cast, and we’re honestly living for it.
As we all keep up with these queens and gag over their looks week after week, fans are also getting curious to see how these drag artists present out-of-drag through social media. So, the time has come to thirst over the cast members of Drag Race season 16 when they are not in full drag!
Scroll through to see out-of-drag pictures of the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 — and make sure to tune into new episodes airing every Friday on MTV.