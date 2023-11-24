10 Best Original Songs From 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

These ‘Drag Race’ original songs really snapped!
Original songs on RuPaul’s Drag Race have historically been hit-or-miss, but quite a lot of them were actual certified bops that have us watching and streaming on repeat for years to come.
From premiere episodes to girl-group challenges to Rumixes to semifinals to the grand finales, original songs have been featured in many different forms on Drag Race. These songs are always meant to serve the contestants who are performing them, in a way that really brands these queens with their unique drag perspectives and talents.
Attaching great musicians, producers, and songwriters like Leland, Freddy Scott, MNEK, Todrick Hall, and AB Soto over different seasons of Drag Race has definitely improved the quality of the original songs to come out of the show in recent seasons. And yet, we still have our favorites, because duh!
Scroll through to find out our favorite original songs from RuPaul's Drag Race.
“Goddess” - Sasha Colby
She didn't have to spell it out, but we are obsessed that she did. There's no denying that Drag Race season 15 winner Sasha Colby is a certified "G.O.D.D.E.S.S," so this grand finale song was the perfect fit for the drag superstar that we humbly call MOTHER!
“UK Hun?” - United Kingdolls
"UK Hun?" by the United Kingdolls played a large role in establishing the girl-group challenge on Drag Race UK as a fan-favorite every single season. Tayce, Bimini, A'Whora, and Lawrence Chaney really snapped on this performance and turned "UK Hun?" into what is arguably the most popular and commercially successful song in the entire Drag Race franchise.
“I Hate People” - Willow Pill
When Willow Pill came out on stage with three heads and talking about how much she hates people, we could relate to it on such a deep level. "I Hate People" is a hilarious and campy song that definitely solidified Willow even further as the frontrunner to win season 14.
“Fat, Fem & Asian” - Kim Chi
Kim Chi spent most of Drag Race season eight trying to prove herself as a compelling performer and entertainer – not just a look queen. When she performed "Fat, Fem & Asian" at the grand finale, not only were we gagged by the spectacle of it all, but also by the subversive message in the song that felt so empowering.
“Lucky” - Season 13 Finalists
While most Drag Race finalists perform Rumixes of existing RuPaul songs (not original tracks), the top four of season 13 actually got an original song to add their own verses and perform at the semifinals episode. As expected, Symone, Rosé, Kandy Muse, and Gottmik did a phenomenal job with "Lucky," which instantly makes you want to listen to it over and over and over again.
“It’s Giving Fashion” - Luxx Noir London
She might not have gotten the chance to lip sync for the crown, but Luxx Noir London's finale song "It's Giving Fashion" was giving us everything! The supreme references queen also delivered a stellar performance. While we've seen and heard many songs on Drag Race about "fashion," this is absolutely the best one of the bunch.
“I’m That B*tch” - Season 12 Cast
How can we explain the power, the impact, and the international implications of "I'm That B*tch" as the grand premiere song of season 12? This season had a split premiere, and episode one had none other than Nicki Minaj as the guest judge. Despite the pressures to deliver something great in front of Queen Minaj, it's safe to say that Brita, Nicky Doll, Widow Von'Du, Jackie Cox, Gigi Goode, Crystal Methyd, and Heidi N Closet turned "I'm That B*tch" into a fan-favorite Drag Race bop.
“I Don’t Like To Show Off” - Bob the Drag Queen
After being accused of "showboating" throughout season eight, Bob the Drag Queen performed the hilarious track "I Don't Like to Show Off" at the grand finale. The sense of humor of the song, along with Bob's fierce dancing and lip syncing, turned this into a victory lap for a queen who was destined to become America's Next Drag Superstar.
“Break Up (Bye Bye)” - Frock Destroyers
The OG girl-group challenge that had Drag Race UK viewers gagging came right in season one from Blu Hydrangea, Divina de Campo, and Baga Chipz. Together, they formed the girl group Frock Destroyers and gave us a funny and entertaining performance of an original song titled "Break Up (Bye Bye)." We love this so much!
“Legs” - Naomi Smalls
For anyone who ever said that Naomi Smalls was just a model and a great pair of legs, well, here came this fierce season eight finalist with an original song all about "Legs." With that performance, Naomi not only celebrated her clear talents, but she also proved that she was so much more than what some fans were giving her credit for.