Make way for these drag superstars to compete on ‘Drag Race’!
Casting on RuPaul’s Drag Race keeps getting more and more competitive each year as the art of drag is elevated to new heights and reaches mainstream audiences. In the meantime, a lot of drag artists are also forging them own path outside of the franchise, becoming legitimate superstars before they even got to enter Mama Ru’s multiverse of projects.
While it’s true that not all drag performers want to compete on Drag Race, the show remains the largest platform for these LGBTQ+ artists to showcase their talents and introduce themselves to a large audience. Now that Drag Race is airing on MTV, the series’ reach is somehow even larger than it’s ever been.
With that in mind, we’re taking the time to highlight a few incredible drag performers who absolutely deserve a spot to compete on Drag Race if they wish to do so.
Scroll through to find out which drag performers we’d love to see competing in future seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race!
Bambi Banks-Couleé
Shea Couleé’s drag daughter, Bambi Banks-Couleé, has been one of the fiercest queens in Chicago for many years now. The self-described “Bad Bitch of Chicago (B.B.C)” and “Chicago’s Princess” is clearly ready for Drag Race, and we are so ready for her!
6 is a fantastic drag performer and makeup artist who won an Emmy for Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic) for her work on HBO’s We’re Here. It would be truly exciting to cast a queen on Drag Race who already came with an Emmy award in her track record.
Kat Wilderness
From Miami, Florida, Kat Wilderness is a stunning trans performer and drag queen who can dance the house down boots during her performances. Now that Malaysia Babydoll Foxx has opened the doors for Miami representation on Drag Race, Kat would be a fabulous new addition to the series.
Tito Soto
It’s time to include drag kings on Drag Race, so why not cast the Puerto Rican Drag Prince himself? Based in San Francisco, California, Tito Soto is a phenomenal drag king who could push boundaries and shake things up in a competition setting like RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Lagoona Bloo
Lagoona Bloo is one of the most popular and successful New York City queens despite not having been featured on Drag Race yet. Besides being one-third of the Stephanie’s Child girl band with Jan (season 12) and Rosé (season 13), Lagoona is also a solo artist with hit songs like “Elle Woods” and “Greedy With My Love.”
Cara Cavalli-Andrews
Cara Cavalli-Andrews is a part of Roxxxy Andrews’ drag family in Orlando, Florida. The self-declared “Orlando’s Pop Princess” is stunning, talented, polished, and well on her way to slay the competition on Drag Race if she gets cast on the show. We’d love to see it!
Marti G Cummings
Drag has always been a political act, but as of 2023, that statement is truer than ever. It would be very timely (and fierce!) for a political activist and former city council candidate like Marti G Cummings to compete on Drag Race. Not only is Marti a drag legend already, but they’d also bring an elevated political awareness to fans of the show.
Miss Shalae
Based in Los Angeles, Miss Shalae is widely considered the “no. 1 Beyoncé tribute artist” in the drag scene. While we did get some Beyoncé redemption from Trinity K. Bonet on All Stars 6, it would be freaking fabulous to see Miss Shalae entering the werk room as a competitor like Chad Michaels in season four and Derrick Barry in season eight.
Shontelle Sparkles
Shontelle Sparkles is a fierce performer from Louisville, Kentucky who also happens to be Trinity The Tuck’s drag daughter. In 2022, Shontelle won the coveted National Entertainer of the Year title, proving that she has everything it takes to slay the competition on Drag Race one day.
Tenderoni
In a world where drag kings can also compete on Drag Race, it’s about damn time that we get Chicago drag legend Tenderoni on our screens! In 2021, Tenderoni won Alaska’s Drag Queen of the Year pageant, providing further evidence that he has everything it takes to compete against a cast of diverse drag talent.
Creme Fatale
Creme Fatale is one of those rare makeup wizards that can be so exciting to watch on Drag Race. Not only could this queen push new aesthetics that we’ve never seen on the show, but she could also grow her already huge audience of fans on social media. This is one talented queen, and casting her on Drag Race feels like a given.
Chyna Mulani
Another huge name in the Los Angeles drag scene is the gorgeous Chyna Mulani, who describes themself as a “multitalented disco diva.” Considering just how much RuPaul loves disco and that entire time period, it really does feel like Chyna could be a Ru favorite from day one.
Vire Desire
We stan a spooky-ooky queen on Drag Race, and Vire Desire is ready to deliver full “corpse doll” realness in her drag. With Japanese and Mexican heritage running through her veins, Vire Desire could bring a truly unique perspective to Mama Ru’s queendom.
Tashae Royale Sherrington
Drag Race fans have learned to fall in love with pageant queens over the years, and Tashae Royale Sherrington would give us everything we need when it comes to capital Drag. This queen is polished, glamorous, and competitive – what more could you ask for?!
Catinni P Vandon
It’s time for another glamour clown to have us falling in love with their art on Drag Race! From San Jose, California, Catinni P Vandon would be a great entertainer to join Mama Ru’s universe and fight for a chance to snatch the crown. This queen is more than ready and polished to compete, and we’re here for it.
