Meatball parodies Megami's 'Protect Queer Art' number & we're CACKLING

Best known for cohosting the Sloppy Seconds podcast and competing in the first-ever season of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, Meatball is also famous for hosting the Fat Slut series of drag shows in Los Angeles and delivering hilarious performances that go viral on social media. Almost a year ago, Meatball went viral with an iconic George Santos drag number.

On Friday, Jan. 20, Meatball went viral yet again for parodying Megami’s Variety Show performance on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 episode 2. Just like in the original number, Meatball comes out and lip syncs to “What’s Up?” by the 4 Non Blondes while holding a wrinkled pride flag. The parody starts when, in the middle of the lip sync, Meatball brings out a handheld steamer to de-wrinkle the pride flag she’s holding.

Megami’s original number ends with her holding up three signs that read, “If you love drag on TV, love us in the voting booth too. Protect queer art.” In Meatball’s parody, however, she holds up even more signs that read things like “this is a sign,” “I bought this at CVS for $1.50,” “inspirational message,” “welcome 2 Fat Slut,” and “Protect Bad Drag.” She does it all while serving an emotional and sarcastically earnest lip sync performance.

You can watch Meatball’s parody of Megami’s Variety Show number via @pablospinktaco on TikTok.

@pablospinktaco *cue card* 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️ Megami is thankfully also having fun with this parody. For instance, Megami reposted videos of Meatball’s performance via Instagram stories and called it “iconic.” When Meatball shared a picture of the performance on Instagram of her holding up the sign “Protect Bad Drag,” Megami left a comment that read, “The doors I’ve opened [praying hands].”