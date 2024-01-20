Scroll To Top
Meatball parodies Megami's 'Protect Queer Art' number & we're CACKLING

Meatball performing a parody of Megami’s Drag Race Variety Show number
TikTok (@pablospinktaco); Instagram (@spiciestmeatball)

You need to watch Meatball’s hilarious parody of Megami’s Variety Show number from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16.

simbernardo

We can’t stop laughing.

Best known for cohosting the Sloppy Seconds podcast and competing in the first-ever season of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, Meatball is also famous for hosting the Fat Slut series of drag shows in Los Angeles and delivering hilarious performances that go viral on social media. Almost a year ago, Meatball went viral with an iconic George Santos drag number.

On Friday, Jan. 20, Meatball went viral yet again for parodying Megami’s Variety Show performance on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 episode 2. Just like in the original number, Meatball comes out and lip syncs to “What’s Up?” by the 4 Non Blondes while holding a wrinkled pride flag. The parody starts when, in the middle of the lip sync, Meatball brings out a handheld steamer to de-wrinkle the pride flag she’s holding.

Megami’s original number ends with her holding up three signs that read, “If you love drag on TV, love us in the voting booth too. Protect queer art.” In Meatball’s parody, however, she holds up even more signs that read things like “this is a sign,” “I bought this at CVS for $1.50,” “inspirational message,” “welcome 2 Fat Slut,” and “Protect Bad Drag.” She does it all while serving an emotional and sarcastically earnest lip sync performance.

You can watch Meatball’s parody of Megami’s Variety Show number via @pablospinktaco on TikTok.

@pablospinktaco

*cue card* 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️

Megami is thankfully also having fun with this parody. For instance, Megami reposted videos of Meatball’s performance via Instagram stories and called it “iconic.”

When Meatball shared a picture of the performance on Instagram of her holding up the sign “Protect Bad Drag,” Megami left a comment that read, “The doors I’ve opened [praying hands].”

We respect and appreciate Megami’s choice to make a political statement and send a message to certain Drag Race viewers who might not always vote in favor of the LGBTQ+ community. It turns out that the judges, fellow queens, and fans think that the number could’ve been better executed… but hey, it’s now one of the most viral Variety Show performances of season 16, and that’s a huge win!

Thank you, Megami, for having your heart in the right place. And thank you, Meatball, for taking the piss out of pop culture and consistently making us laugh so hard.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 airs every Friday on MTV.

