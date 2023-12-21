Well, that took an unexpected turn! Or is that actually a very expected turn?

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 finalist Mistress Isabelle Brooks recently shared a job posting on X (formerly Twitter) looking for professional video editors. It’s unclear what the project that she’s working on is about… but, trust us, that’s besides the point right now.

“I’m looking for a professional video editor for YouTube and TikTok content who is interested in a long term business partnership,” Mistress wrote. “Someone who is familiar with my content and humor.”

She concluded, “If you think you’re that girl, email and send links to your portfolio.”

You see, many Drag Race girls have found amazingly creative people on social media that they could work with. There are so many Drag Race fans who are passionate about video-editing, painting, photography, and content creation in general. So when Mistress shared this X post about looking for professional video editors, it totally seemed like a good idea. Or a good starting point, at least! Well, sometimes in life, what we are originally looking for isn’t the thing that we end up finding. In the wise words of Gia Gunn, “What you wanna do isn’t necessarily what you’re gonna do.” Literally just one day later, Mistress shared another X post updating fans about her job search for professional video editors… and let’s just say things got pretty wild from there! “The fact that some of y’all emailed videos f*cking and j*cking off as your portfolios… Jail [multiple crying emojis],” she wrote.

Bonus points for the Drag Race fans who clocked season 16 star Megami already being in Mistress’ replies. “Oh damn… is that how you get those vids?” Megami wrote in response. “Uh… lemme set up an email real quick [eyes emoji].”