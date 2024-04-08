20 best 'kudos for spilling' Plane Jane memes to use in your career

You better werk, and spill!
Episode 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 featured an instantly classic quote from Plane Jane reacting to Q disclosing that she’s a person living with HIV.
Plane’s earnest (but unhinged) reaction to Q’s story gave us the hilarious quote “Mama, kudos for saying that. For spilling.” For weeks now, that quote has been memeified and is sweeping the nation. While she’s been perceived as a “villain” on the show, Plane went on to win four maxi challenges, win a top 2 lip sync, win a lip sync for her life, and make it to the grand finale of Drag Race season 16 alongside Nymphia Wind and Sapphira Cristál.
As we wait for one of those three queens to get crowned, let’s take a deep dive into the corporate-coded memes inspired by Plane Jane’s quote, that have us absolutely cackling! And if you want to support this queen, you can now buy official “Mama, kudos for saying that. For spilling.” merch on her website, PlaneJaneDrag.com.
Scroll through to see the funniest variations of Plane Jane’s “kudos for spilling” meme — and tune into new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 every Friday on MTV.