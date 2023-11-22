Willow Pill Says This Is The Perfect All Stars Cast & We Have Thoughts

Willow Pill’s ‘All Stars’!
RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 winner Willow Pill chose violence this week by fan-casting a pretty unhinged cast of queens to compete on an imaginary season of All Stars.
On Monday, November 20, Willow shared a very unserious post on Twitter/X featuring her ideal All Stars cast. “This season would end all others,” she wrote, along with a picture of nine Drag Race alumni. Willow then followed up with another post including two more queens, writing: “Throw these girls in if they dare.”
Given that many of these queens have had feuds with RuPaul, Drag Race itself, and/or the show’s producers, a lot of these queens are pretty unlikely choices to come back for All Stars. Alas, there are definitely queens in this list that we could totally see returning. There are also queens on Willow’s fan-casting that might never come back… but could be very fun if they did!
Scroll through to see our thoughts on the queens that Willow Pill wants to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.
Tammie Brown
“I don’t see you out there walking children in nature” realness! Tammie Brown competed in the first season of Drag Race and the first edition of All Stars. Both times, she couldn’t give a flying f*ck about the competition but gave viewers reality TV gold. Highlights include her fighting back with the judges in the season one reunion and her performance in the first Untucked episode of All Stars 1. We’re so ready to be teleported to Mars!
Derrick Barry
Derrick Barry was clowned throughout season eight for “not stepping outside of her Britney box,” no matter how hard she tried. Upon returning to All Stars 5 and serving us some juicy and hilarious drama with India Ferrah, Derrick was unfortunately eliminated in the first episode. One thing about Derrick: we can always count on her to be unfiltered and TV-ready. Oh, and just a reminder that nobody was killed at Stonewall.
Coco Montrese
Coco Montrese is an incredibly fierce drag entertainer who stood up to Alyssa Edwards in season five and solidified herself as one of the strongest lip sync assassins of the entire franchise. Unfortunately, many fans remember Coco for her very confusing Variety Show number on All Stars 2, which prompted her elimination in episode one. But in the grand scheme of Willow’s very unhinged list, we actually would love to see Coco back for another All Stars!
Kelly Mantle
Much like Tammie Brown, Kelly Mantle is mostly interested in doing her own thing, which isn’t always the best fit for Drag Race. In recent years, Kelly have been slaying the game performing with Trixie Mattel and Katya on their joint world tour… but as far as Drag Race goes, her legacy remains that very whacky outfit from season six and the catchphrase “Don’t wear bacon!”
Gia Gunn
“How is she, though?” For better or worse, Gia Gunn can be an absolutely chaotic contestant in a competition setting, which makes for some of the best Drag Race dramas in herstory. Some fans believe that Gia knows exactly what she’s doing, while others question if she ends up getting in her own way. Whatever the truth may be, having Gia back on All Stars would be a guarantee that we’d get some Drama, mama.
Peppermint
Again, in the grand scheme of Willow’s All Stars casting, Peppermint is actually a great choice to come back to the show. In fact, many fans have been begging for Peppermint to return so that she can finally get the crown she so rightfully deserves. On the other hand, Peppermint doesn’t seem to be in any rush to come back to Drag Race, and she’s called out certain things that she deemed wrong about the series in the past.
Jasmine Masters
The legendary “And I oop–” meme queen just wants to do her thing, and that was true on both Drag Race season seven and All Stars 4. Jasmine Masters is hilarious on social media and a fierce performer in live shows, but she genuinely doesn’t care about the competition aspects of the show. This makes her a hilarious and unhinged contestant for something like All Stars, and we love to see it.
Mistress Isabelle Brooks
Mistress Isabelle Brooks calls it like it is and isn’t afraid of “fabricating stories” here and there. Having Mistress in an All Stars season with contestants like Derrick Barry, Jasmine Masters, Gia Gunn, and Tammie Brown, we can only imagine the fights and dramatics that would be pulled during the competition. Drag Delusion, darling!
Willam
Since appearing in season four, Willam has been one of the most outspoken queens calling out pretty much any and all shenanigans going on in the Drag Race queendom. Some of her criticisms were very valid points, while others came out of rumors and fake news. In any case, Willam has allegedly fought with Mama Ru herself and called out Drag Race producers multiple times, which would make her presence on All Stars totally awkward and probably hilarious.
Delta Work
For a period of time, Delta Work worked behind the scenes on Drag Race making wigs for RuPaul. After she was essentially fired from that job for complicated reasons, Delta has gone on record to speak her mind tell her side of her story. Like Willam, having Delta on All Stars could be pretty awkward – but that’s probably exactly why Willow included her in this fan-casting list.
Nicole Paige Brooks
“Send them all home!” Season two was a very different time in Drag Race herstory where queens would still walk the runway with more off-the-rack, ready-to-wear looks. Still, fans and other queens love making fun of Nicole Paige Brooks’ wardrobe from season two, which has turned into a long-standing joke within the fandom.