Tempest DuJour shares gnarly pics after accident required her bottom lip to be reattached

A former RuPaul's Drag Race competitor is on the mend after a shocking injury sent her to the hospital.

Tempest DuJour, who appeared in season seven of the iconic reality series, posted an apology to her Instagram over the weekend alongside an explanation as to why she had to postpone a local event.

"About 3am Sunday morning I got out of bed and fainted hitting the corner of my dresser," she wrote . "5 hours later I was stitched up, bottom lip reattached. Ugh."

Fortunately, DuJour said in the comments that her husband "heard the fall and found me pretty quickly," allowing her to get the medical attention she needed.

In the same Instagram post , she also shared two pictures of the injury — a gruesome, bloody shot that appears to have been taken at the hospital, and another that showed her injuries all stitched up. She received stitches in two places on her head, above her lip, and running across her bottom lip.

After RPDR judge Michelle Visage asked how she was doing, DuJour elaborated slightly on the situation: "lots of pain and swelling, seeing a plastic surgeon soon. It's all embarrassing!"

DuJour's fellow drag queens quickly jumped forward to express their concern and well-wishes, too.

"Tempest, nothing but love to you," wrote Delta Work. "I'm so sorry this happened."

"Omg horny!!" Miss Sherry Vine joked. "Sending you love."

"Sending love ur way!! Hang in there sis," Shangela said.

A fan also had a wise comment for anyone hoping to avoid a similar situation.

"when you wake up to pee or something dont stand up too soon bc your blood pressure needs to [accommodate] for a new state," @sipudieraver wrote. "if you stand up too soon you could faint or have a cardiac attack so please when you wake up sit on your bed with your feet on the ground and at least count to ten before you stand up."

"amen," DuJour replied.