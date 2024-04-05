Scroll To Top
Shangela breaks social media silence since new allegations surfaced

Shangela breaks social media silence since new allegations surfaced

Shangela posts on social media for the first time following sexual assault allegations
@itsshangela/Instagram

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shangela stayed away from social media following the new accusations against her… until now.

@andrewjstillman

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum and We’re Here co-host Shangela received a number of accusations alleging sexual assault. After these new claims came to the surface, Shangela has mostly stayed away from social media… until now.

A bombshell report from Rolling Stone detailed allegations from five different people who said that Shangela, known as Darius Jeremy Pierce outside of drag, allegedly attempted to have sex with them and/or allegedly sexually assaulted them when they were too inebriated to consent.

Pierce has denied the allegations. He has also only admitted to meeting with four of the five accusers. Following a social media hiatus, the drag entertainer shared new posts on Instagram and updated fans on his current whereabouts.

In a new Instagram picture, Piece is seen posing with his mom and expressing gratitude for the support he’s received from his mother and fans.

“Focusing on the light,” he wrote in the caption. “Grateful for u Mom, and for my friends, family, mentors, my faith, and genuine people around the world who help lift my spirit thru the madness. I’ve always told y’all to never give up… and I promise not to, either. No matter what.”

After the post, Shangela also posted an image on her story with a “Halleloo” bracelet, captioned, “Taking it back where it all started. Rockin my first piece of merch today, circa 2011. If u have one, you’ve gotta piece of me and my history with ya boo. Luv y’all [heart emoji].”

hallelo bracelet shangela

@itsshangela/Instagram

This is the second time Pierce has faced these similar accusations. Last year, We're Here production assistant Daniel McGarrigle also alleged that he was sexually assaulted after Pierce got him so drunk he “threw up” and woke up to Pierce allegedly trying to have sex with him.

The lawsuit involving McGarrigle was ultimately dismissed “with prejudice,” which means that it cannot be refiled, in March. However, the Rolling Stone report with the new allegations dropped three days later.

DragQueens
sexual assault allegationscontroversydrag queensnewsrolling stonerupauls drag racewere hereshangela
author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

