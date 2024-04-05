Shangela breaks social media silence since new allegations surfaced

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum and We’re Here co-host Shangela received a number of accusations alleging sexual assault. After these new claims came to the surface, Shangela has mostly stayed away from social media… until now.

A bombshell report from Rolling Stone detailed allegations from five different people who said that Shangela, known as Darius Jeremy Pierce outside of drag, allegedly attempted to have sex with them and/or allegedly sexually assaulted them when they were too inebriated to consent.

Pierce has denied the allegations. He has also only admitted to meeting with four of the five accusers. Following a social media hiatus, the drag entertainer shared new posts on Instagram and updated fans on his current whereabouts.

In a new Instagram picture, Piece is seen posing with his mom and expressing gratitude for the support he’s received from his mother and fans.

See on Instagram “Focusing on the light,” he wrote in the caption. “Grateful for u Mom, and for my friends, family, mentors, my faith, and genuine people around the world who help lift my spirit thru the madness. I’ve always told y’all to never give up… and I promise not to, either. No matter what.” After the post, Shangela also posted an image on her story with a “Halleloo” bracelet, captioned, “Taking it back where it all started. Rockin my first piece of merch today, circa 2011. If u have one, you’ve gotta piece of me and my history with ya boo. Luv y’all [heart emoji].”