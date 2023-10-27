10 Best Delta Work Interviews On The 'Very Delta' Podcast (So Far)

We are definitely ‘Very Delta,’ and you can be too!
After competing in the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Delta Work became one of the most popular contestants to come out of the show.
Over the years, Delta was regularly praised for her incredibly polished drag aesthetic, which eventually landed her the opportunity to become RuPaul’s very own hairstylist for Drag Race. Altogether, she worked on Ru’s wigs for seasons nine, 10, and 11, as well as All Stars 3 and All Stars 4. Delta then won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2018 for Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special – becoming the first Drag Race contestant in herstory to win an Emmy.
In 2020, Delta and Raja joined the Moguls of Media (MOM) network of podcasts created by Willam and Alaska. Their show, Very That, ran for several years, but Raja eventually chose to exit the series in order to pursue other creative endeavors. This led to the creation of the Very Delta spinoff, which features Delta interviewing different celebrities (and most of our fan-favorite queens!).
The Very Delta talk show has already turned into required viewing for Drag Race fans and LGBTQ+ people in general. Simply put, Delta is becoming one of the most interesting and entertaining talk show hosts of our time. Whether she tackles real-life experiences or the pettiest grievances, you can always count on this drag entertainer to be VERY DELTA.
Scroll through to check out the best episodes of Delta Work’s Very Delta so far!
Trixie Mattel (Episode 46)
What happens when Trixie Mattel and Delta Work – two supreme queens of YouTube – get together for an interview? Well, a very special Very Delta episode! In this interview, Delta and Trixie get into everything: from Diet Coke to creating a makeup company to running the Trixie Motel.
Raja (Episode 8)
We always want to see Delta go off, and she always delivers. But when Raja is in the room, these BFFs really put their hair down and talk about everything, anything, and nothing. Every podcast episode featuring Delta and Raja is top-notch, and they once again delivered pure entertainment and tea-spilling in this Very Delta interview.
Alaska (Episode 11)
Alaska served MOM executive realness for her Very Delta interview. As an executive producer of the show, the All Stars 2 winner was able to talk to Delta about the origin story of the podcast. Nonetheless, they still found time to talk about scented candles and iced tea, of course.
Kylie Sonique Love (Episode 33)
The Very Delta episode with Kylie Sonique Love explored a wide range of topics – ranging from McDonald’s orders to the appetite of zombies to films with full-frontal nudity. Oh, and let’s not forget about Delta’s epic speech about Ross Dress For Less.
Bob the Drag Queen (Episode 57)
Bob the Drag Queen and Delta talked about going on tour with Madonna, the new cohosts of We’re Here, and arguing online with conservative bigots. One can always expect Bob to be a smart and hilarious interviewee, but Delta really takes things to the next level with her incredibly specific range of topics. We stan!
Coco Peru (Episode 38)
Drag Race fans might not immediately be familiar with the legendary Coco Peru. But given that many of them watch Very Delta, this interview was a fabulous entry point for young people to become familiar with this drag icon. Given how long Delta and Coco have known each other, they also have an excellent dynamic that makes for great conversation.
Darienne Lake (Episode 36)
During this Very Delta episode, Delta told the hilarious – and kind of shady – story of an event producer who reached out to her looking to book a queen called Delta Lake. This was, of course, a pretty bad indicator that the event producer was mixing Delta Work and Darienne Lake together. In any event, Delta and Darienne had a blast with the story and shared their life experiences since being on Drag Race.
Naomi Smalls (Episode 40)
Naomi Smalls was a fantastic guest on Very Delta – discussing her time in the Drag Race residency in Las Vegas, having shady friends, and her hatred of soggy french fries. Delta was absolutely enthralled by this conversation, and we had a blast watching these two complaining about things together.
Willam (Episode 50)
Besides Alaska, Very Delta also featured the other main figure in the MOM Podcasts empire, Willam! During this interview, Delta and Willam talked ab out all things Race Chaser, skirts, and foot applicators. Oh, and you have to watch Delta going off on social media influencers who tend to be messy.
Adore Delano (Episode 49)
Adore Delano’s Very Delta interview was exactly as fun as you’d expect. It was during this chat that Adore revealed how she really was going to compete in a recent season of All Stars, and how Kylie Sonique Love dropped everything to go help her prepare for the competition. Delta and Adore also got to talk about fashion, drag, and food, and we were thrilled!