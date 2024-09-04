11 'Drag Race' family tree relations you may not have heard of





It's all in the family Paramount+/MTV Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race know the focus is always on the family. That said, anyone in the queer community knows that family is oftentimes chosen and not blood, but the bond can be equally if not more fierce. With hundreds of queens who have come from the show, there's bound to be some family tree relations with queens creating other queens. Outside of some of the more common-knowledge mother-daughter relationships like Alexis and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, here's a look at 10 other queen family tree relationships you may not have heard of before.

​Dax ExclamationPoint and Violet Chachki Paramount+/MTV

Violet Chachki took us all by storm when she came in hard for the Season 7 crown and snatched it away from all the other contenders. Seriously, how can anybody function in a corset that tight? On the next season, we met Chachki’s drag mom, Dax ExlamationPoint, who didn't fare as well. You also might not have known about the relationship between the two due to their lack of interaction in the season premiere photoshoot.

Miz Cracker and Bob the Drag Queen Paramount+/MTV While Dax didn’t go on to claim the Season 8 throne, the eventual winner, Bob the Drag Queen, is also the drag mother to Season 10 and All Stars 5 contestant, Miz Cracker. Although most of us know about Bob’s connection with All Stars 4 twinner Monét X Change, not all of us are aware of Miz Cracker’s status within the Haus of Davenport. Honestly, considering Cracker's insanely hilarious humor, this one isn't as surprising when you really stop to think about it.

Morgan McMichaels and Chad Michaels Paramount+/MTV Anyone who has watched the show knows all about the legendary Morgan MicMichaels, especially those who tuned into the first season of Untucked and watched her battle it out with fellow contestant Mystique. We equally fell in love with Chad Michaels during Season 4 and subsequently when she went on to take the crown in the first run of All Stars. While each queen is a legend in their own right, not many know that Chad is Morgan’s mother, so we may have never had that Untucked fight that has gone down in Drag Race herstory without her.

Mayhem Miller and Raven Paramount+/MTV I think we can all agree that Raven was definitely robbed on the crown twice (no offense, Chad), but did you know that Raven and Mayhem Miller are drag sisters? Miller also has the status of drag mother to a number of queens, including Buzzfeed’s Try Guys Eugene Lee Yang, whom she transformed into Cheyenne Pepper. Although Pepper has yet to compete on an official Drag Race stage, she’s in the hall of fame on the fan-made version called Kaiko’s Drag Race. As for Raven, well... Anytime you've seen RuPaul in makeup since the third episode of Season 9, you've had Raven to thank for how flawless she looks.

Scarlet Envy and Pearl Paramount+/MTV “Do I have something on my face?” will forever be Drag Race canon, and we have Season 7’s Pearl to thank for it. Pearl is also the drag mother to Scarlet Envy. While we’ll probably never see Pearl on the show again, we can always hope Scarlet Envy comes back for another run on All Stars one day.

Robin Fierce, Luxx Noir London, Black Peppa, and Mo Heart Paramount+/MTV Mo Heart, formerly known as Monique Heart, is a legend in the Drag Race community through and through. Although much attention in Season 15 went to the eventual winner, Sasha Colby, Heart is also the drag mother to the Season 15 contestants Robin Fierce and Luxx Noir London, who wound up making it all the way to the finale. She’s also the drag mother for Black Peppa, who’s most known for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4.

Willow Pill and Yvie Oddly Paramount+/MTV Ding ding, we have a pair of winners in the house! Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly is the drag mother to Season 14 winner, Willow Pill. Honestly, that makes sense, considering the finale look each of them donned when they took the crown. Although similar in idea, the two showed their ability to pull off the unique looks and each fully deserved their wins.

Aja and Kandy Muse Paramount+/MTV Kandy Muse made a huge name for herself when she burst onto the scene in Season 13. While most of us know that Kandy’s the drag mother of Season 16’s Xunami Muse, not as many people know (or remember) that Season 9 and All Stars 3 contestant Aja is the drag mother of Kandy. We’re amused by this little family if we do say so ourselves.

Alexis Michelle and Jan Paramount+/MTV Jan was robbed in the Madonna Rusical in Season 12, and you’re never going to change our minds. Even though the win was snatched, the face crack it brought upon us will forever go down in Drag Race herstory. Apart from Jan’s iconic loser’s mug, fans may or may not know that she’s the drag daughter of the s=Season 9 contestant, Alexis Michelle.

Phi Phi O’Hara and Asia O’Hara Paramount+/MTV Although the “O’Hara” name gives away the family connection between Phi Phi and Asia, it’s not as common for us to talk about the fact that Asia is Phi Phi O’Hara’s drag mother. Both are iconic, so really is it any suprise?

