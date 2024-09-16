25 swoon-worthy pics that prove Sapphics RULED the red carpet at the 76th Emmy Awards

These Sapphics left us weak in the knees.
Last night Hollywood came together for the 76th Emmy Awards and there were plenty of queer moments to celebrate. Whether it was Jodie Foster moving closer to an EGOT with her first Emmy win for True Detective, Jessica Gunning taking home a well-deserved Emmy for Baby Reindeer, or all the love that Hacks received — the LGBTQ+ folks stayed WINNING.
That's not the only place Sapphics ruled the night they also took over the various red carpets and we loved to see it!
Sure, there were plenty of A-listers there, but the stars who shone the brightest and made our hearts beat out of our chests were folks like Kali Reis, Kristin Kish, and Devery Jacobs. Or the Sapphic couples cozying up on the red carpet including Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor; Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison; or Niecy Nash-Betts and her wifey Jessica Betts.
The girlies and nonbinary Sapphics showed up and showed out and we have no complaints. ZERO. Keep scrolling to swoon along with us.
Jodie Foster
Lily Gladstone
Rita Ora
Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor
Devery Jacobs
Jessica Betts & Niecy Nash-Betts
Kristen Kish
Hannah Einbinder
Ayo Edebiri
Gillian Anderson
Robin Roberts
Jodie Foster & Alexandra Hedison
Jessica Gunning
Sasheer Zamata
Kali Reis
Emily Hampshire
Sabrina Impacciatore
Regan Aliyah
Sonia Mena
Ariana Madix
Poppy Liu
Lori Wolf & Carol Leifer
Krys Marshall
Mia Healey
Louisa Jacobson
Caroline Joyner & Brittani Nichols
