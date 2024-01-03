8 infamous celebrity clashes we'd love to see Ryan Murphy take on in a future 'Feud' series
These stars really hate each other!
Tinseltown/Shutterstock; G Holland/Shutterstock; Everett Collection/Shuttestock
The first official trailer for the new season of Ryan Murphy'sFeud series just dropped, and it has us drooling over all of the actors in their period costumes!
The first season focused on the famously vitriolic rivalry between Joan Crawford and Betty Davis, and the upcoming season will follow the story of Breakfast at Tiffany's author Truman Capote and his famous female friends he dubbed his "swans." It will star Calista Flockhart, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Naomi Watts, Demi Moore, Tom Hollander and Molly Ringwald.
According to Deadline, Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans is a miniseries that "chronicles the tale of the famous wunderkind author Truman Capote as he stabs several of his female friends — whom he called his 'swans' — in the back by publishing a roman à clef short story called La Côte Basque 1965 in Esquire in 1975."
As excited as we are for the new season to premiere, we also can't help but imagine all of the other celebrity feuds that would make excellent future seasons of this fascinating show. From Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton to Charles Dickens and Hans Christian Andersen, there is no shortage of celebs who hate each other!
Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans premiers on January 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and will stream on Hulu the next day.
Sarah Jessica Parker vs. Kim Cattrall
Tinseltown/Shutterstock; G Holland/Shutterstock
Although the two women worked together on Sex and the City and its subsequent movies for years, the pair have been feeding for almost as long. Sarah Jessica Parker claims there is no beef, but Kim Cattrall would tell a different story. The feud seems to stem from Cattrall claiming SJP mistreated her during the run of the show and that she got paid significantly less than her counterpart. Over the years, there has been so much back and forth that it would make for excellent television!
Sisters Olivia de Havilland and Joan Fontaine should have been allies, considering they were both silver screen starlets, but instead, their fame led to a family feud that never healed. Their rivalry started when they were kids and continued when they became actresses. They snubbed each other at the Oscars (Fontaine won one, while de Havilland won two), and when their mother died, Fontaine wasn't invited to the memorial service. They managed to keep the feud going until their dying breaths, which means there is a TON of material to mine for a great show.
JAY-Z vs. Kanye West
Everett Collection/Shuttestock
Rappers JAY-Z and Kanye West started as friends and collaborators, but the relationship soured when Beyoncé decided they wouldn't attend West's wedding to Kim Kardashian, and then things got worse when West called out his friend for not showing up when Kardashian was robbed in Paris. Reportedly, the two musicians have rekindled their friendship, which would be an interesting take on a feud plot line.
Charles Dickens vs. Hans Christian Andersen
Creative Commons
Danish fairy tale author Hans Christian Andersen spent the 1850s obsessed with famed Victorian author Charles Dickens. The love sadly didn't go both ways. When Andersen came to England for a visit, he asked to stay in Dickens' spare room, and Dickens begrudgingly gave in and offered him the room for a week. But Andersen overstayed his welcome and stayed for five weeks—okay, we might be on Dickens' side on this one. In a petty move, Dickens posted a note on the guest room door that read, "Hans Christian Andersen slept in this room for five weeks – which seems to the family AGES!" Then, in a move straight out of the 21st century, the Oliver Twist author ghosted Andersen.
Early 2000s darlings Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan started out as friends and clubbing buddies, but in 2006, Lohan claimed Hilton had thrown a drink at her, and Hilton claimed Lohan called her a See You Next Tuesday. After beefing for YEARS, it looks like the two may have made up, but we'd still love a show full of purse dogs and Juicy Couture tracksuits.
Actresses Elizabeth Taylor and Debbie Reynolds became fast friends when they started attending school on the studio lot as they were both young stars; however, that all changed years later when Taylor cozied up to Reynold's husband (and father to her daughter Carrie Fisher), Eddie Fisher. Fisher and Taylor began seeing each other and finally married after he divorced Reynolds in 1959. Talk about scandal!
Heartthrob Marlon Brando and Rat Pack icon Frank Sinatra may have starred together in Guys and Dolls, but they never got along. Reportedly, their two oversized egos couldn't fit in the same room together, causing them to clash on set. The feud quickly turned childish, with Sinatra pointing out Brando's lack of musical talent by calling him Mumbles and Brando intentionally trying to ruin Sinatra's takes. It boiled down to Brando thinking Sinatra didn't have any acting chops and Sinatra thinking Brando couldn't carry a tune. A behind-the-scenes look at this classic musical would be a must-see!
Julius Caesar vs. Brutus
Creative Commons
We know this is going a little far back in history, but can you imagine the costumes?! Julius Caesar was a Roman general and politician who named himself dictator of the Roman Empire, a position he only held for a single year before being assassinated. His good friend Brutus feared Caesar's power grab and was convinced by his friend's rivals to aid in Caesar's assassination. Talk about a feud!
FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans premieres with two episodes Jan. 31 on FX, watch the the trailer below.
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.