25 Steamy Photos of Celebrity Hairstylist Chris Appleton

This hunky stylist could do our hair anytime!
@chrisappleton1/Instagram
Out hairstylist Chris Appleton has made a career working on the tresses of celebs like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, and Ariana Grande. Appleton picked up his first celebrity client in 2016 when he started working with Rita Ora before landing Lopez who had eyed his hairstyling cred on social media.
Now, the 40-year-old has amassed 4 million followers on Instagram and 2.6 million on TikTok, where he posts hair tutorials. He is a lifestyle contributor on The Drew Barrymore Show.
Appleton didn’t come out until he was 26. Back in March 2023, Appleton announced he was dating Euphoria and The White Lotus star Lukas Gage. The following month, the pair jetted off to Las Vegas to get married in secret at a wedding where Kardashian officiated and Shania Twain serenaded them during the reception.
His Instagram is full of photos of his superstar celebrity clients, but it’s his jacked physique and dazzling eyes that we’re there for!
