15 Sizzling Hot Photos of 'Queer As Folk' Star Chris Renfro

Gotta love Chris Renfro!
@themeatskeleton/Instagram
Peacock’s revival of Queer As Folk may have been canceled before its time – a fate all too common for LGBTQ+ shows – but we can’t be all mad because it introduced us to the very hot Chris Renfro who played Daddius Miller.
The Queer As Folk reboot is set in New Orleans and follows the lives of a diverse group of LGBTQ+ friends who are reeling from a recent shooting a queer nightclub. Renfro won us over in an early scene where their character Daddius gets down and dirty with Noah, played by equally hot co-star Johnny Sibilly.
The nonbinary Asian-American actor also recently starred in an episode of The L Word: Generation Q, Good Trouble, the comedy film Pretty Stoned and regularly performs at the Upright Citizen’s Brigade. All of that talent and good looks in one package will make you wish they were still knocking boots on Queer As Folk!
Scroll through for sexy photos of Chris Renfro and be sure to follow them on Instagram at @themeatskeleton.