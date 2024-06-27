7 times 'Doctor Who' star David Tennant proved he's the ultimate LGBTQ+ ally
Who knew the Doctor was an ally?
You may love David Tennant for his iconic roles on Doctor Who and Good Omens, but he’s long been our fave because of his unwavering LGBTQ+ allyship.
The 53-year-old actor has been raising money for LGBTQ+ charities, standing up for the queer community, wearing Pride pins, and speaking out against bigotry for years, but his convictions seemed to get even stronger after one of his five kids came out as nonbinary last year.
Now, not only is he wearing Pride-themed clothing, but he’s speaking truth to power by standing up against anti-LGBTQ+ politicians even in the face of criticism from the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after telling politician Kemi Badenoch—who plans to make biological sex a protected characteristic—to “shut up.”
Many stars play lip service to being pro-LGBTQ+, but few will take the time to speak out at every turn and even risk their careers to be a proud ally the way Tennant has done and continues to!
Told an anti-trans politician to "shut up"
During his speech while being recognized as a “celebrity ally” at the British LGBTQ Awards, Tennant passionately spoke out against anti-LGBTQ+ British equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, saying that “everyone has the right to be who they want to be” before telling the politician to “shut up,” reports Deadline.
“Until we wake up and Kemi Badenoch doesn’t exist anymore – I don’t wish ill of her, I just wish her to shut up – whilst we do live in this world, I am honored to receive this [award],” he said.
Not only is he a great ally, but he’s living out our cathartic dreams of telling anti-LGBTQ+ politicians to stuff it!
Wore a nonbinary pin and nail polish to Mean Girls Musical opening
After telling hateful anti-LGBTQ+ politician Kemi Badenoch to “shut up” during an award acceptance speech, she hit back on social media posting that she “will not be silenced by men who prioritise applause from Stonewall over the safety of women and girls.”
But not one to be silenced by bigots, the next day, Tennant attended the opening of the Mean Girls Musical with his family while wearing a nonbinary pin and hot pink nail polish.
He's the best dad ever!
This year, during Pride Month, Tennant was spotted holding a Pride flag while wearing a shirt that says, You will have to go through me” in trans-Pride colors. This is just further proof that Tennant is not only an amazing ally for the LGBTQ+ community but a terrific ally for his nonbinary kid.
the 'woah!' and 'brilliant' at me naming myself alonzo and having his career as a special interest😭🥹 #davidtennant #proudnerd
Earlier this year, while at Proud Nerds: Angels, Demons and Doctors convention in Germany, a fan asked Tennant about his relationship to gender expression, and the conversation that followed proved that he has a true understanding of the problems facing the trans community. Plus he told anti-trans bigots to “F—k off,” which is a sentiment we can all get behind!
“Now, there is a similar weaponization of these topics being taken by mostly the right wing, or certain sections of society, trying to create friction and conflict and division where it needn’t be,” Tennant said. “It’s just about people being themselves. You don’t need to be bothered about it. F—k off and let people be.”
Wearing a "leave trans kids alone" T-shirt at a press event
While at an official press event promoting his role in the second season of Good Omens, Tennant wore a rainbow Pride pin and a T-shirt that said, “Leave trans kids alone, you absolute freaks” so that every photo taken of him that day featured the pin and shirt.
Spoke passionately about Pride Month
Last June, while on former politician Ed Miliband’s Reasons to be Cheerful podcast, Tennant talked about being “cheerful” that it’s Pride Month, saying that “the fact that Pride Month is existing and flourishing and is something that’s happening at a time when the world seems to be getting in some corners worryingly intolerant and weirdly backward.”
We couldn’t have said it better ourselves!
Raised money for an LGBTQ+ youth charity
In 2023, on Transgender Day of Remembrance, Tennant appeared on The One Show sporting a trans-colored Tardis pin. The pin's sales were earmarked for the LGBTQ+ youth charity AKT, and after Tennant was seen wearing the pin, sales increased, reportedly raising over $22,000 for the charitable organization.
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.