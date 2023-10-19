30 Steamy Photos Of Former Disney Hottie Franek Skywalker

Oh, hey Franek!
@franekskywalker/Instagram
Former Disney star Franek Skywalker has left the House of Mouse behind for a new more adult career. Much like Wizards of Waverly Place star Dan Benson, Skywalker has joined OnlyFans, but unlike Benson, you can expect to find guy-on-guy action on his account.
The 28-year-old former child star, whose real name is Marcin Turski, starred as Sebastian “Seba” on the Disney Channel’s Do dzwonka, the Polish version of As the Bell Rings. He spent two years on the kid’s show before realizing acting wasn’t for him and he switched careers. “I saw a lot of memes and TikToks about OnlyFans and posted – as a joke – a ‘Should I start my OnlyFans?’ poll,” he said in an interview with Observatorio dos Famosos, as reported by Queerty. “And the reaction was huge, people started writing to me that they were waiting for this and stuff like that – of course a lot of them weren’t completely serious – but I got a lot of attention, right after I started."
Since leaving the Disney Channel behind, not only has he started making adult content, but he’s also been modeling with companies like Nike and Adidas. With abs and—ahem—cheeks like those we can see why he’s in high demand!
Scroll through to see sexy photos of Franek Skywalker and be sure to follow him on Instagram at @franekskywalker.