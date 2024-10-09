15 hot male celebs that are making us thirsty AF on hump day

Instagram via @loewe; @tomdaley; @sam.cushing
This week already feels like it’s been a million years long, and it’s only Wednesday! But that’s where our hump day hunk lineup comes in clutch. Photos of hot (and scantily clad) famous people to scroll through always brighten our day.
From Olympian Tom Daley and actor Jamie Dornan relaxing in a bubble bath to singer Benson Boone giving patriotic realness in an American flag speedo to a long-lost pic of Adam Driver and Andrew Rannells shirtless together, there is no shortage of hot guys to fantasize about while you try to get through this obnoxiously long week!
Tom Daley
Olympic diver Tom Daley did a paid ad for British gas and the behind-the-scenes video of him in a bubble bath surrounded by the film crew is funny and oh so hot! Make sure you swipe left to see the actual ad and watch as the sexy gold medalist takes off his towel.
Benson Boone
Last week, singer Benson Boone left his performance in Cincinnati in just an American flag speedo and a pair of cowboy boots. Now off that doesn't turn you into a patriot, nothing will!
Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray
We're normally opposed to Christmas taking over before December, but with bods like those, we'll happily make an exception!
Taylor Zakhar Perez
.........Oh sorry, we got distracted by his abs!
Jamie Dornan
This Loewe ad staring actor Jamie Dornan is further proof that men in bubble baths are sexy as hell!
Glen Powell
We didn't get the hype around new rom-com It boy Glen Powell until we saw his V. We get it now.
Simu Liu
With muscles like those, we can see why he was picked to play on of the Kens in Barbie!
Anton Cushion
We'll be your spotter!
Sirinutt Cholvibool
If you've never dipped your toes into Drag Race Thailand, now is the time to start because pit crew member Sirinutt "Sean" Cholvibool is so hot we're GAGGING!
Ryan Guzman
9-1-1 actor Ryan Guzman is so hot, now we really need to see him and Buck get together on the show!
Sam Cushing
Gay fitness influencer Sam Cushing working out in short shorts and a cut-off T-shirt? Yes, please!
Davey Wavey
Davey Wavey, fitness influencer and founder of gay porn site Himeros.TV, is showing off his gains and we're loving it!
Jonathan Bennett
Out gay actor Jonathan Bennett's chest hair and perfect face have us swooning!
Mike Del Moro
Muscles for days and a Harris-Walz stan? Could he be any more perfect!