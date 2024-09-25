20 HUNKY celebs who are getting us through the mid-week slump

These hump day hunks are making us thirsty AF!
Instagram @ricky_martin; Instagram @tomdaley; Instagram @gayfitspo
It's the time of week again when, even though we're halfway through the work week, the weekend still feels like a million years away, which is why you need a little pick-me-up to get through that mid-week slump.
Your boss may be an ogre, your co-workers may be annoying, and every meeting could probably have just been an email, but all of that gets so much easier to tolerate when you have a little eye candy to distract you from the drudgery of your 9 to 5.
From the stars of Ryan Murphy's new series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story looking sinfully sexy to All of Us Strangers star Andrew Scott showing off his leather daddy side to Olympic diver Tom Daley showing off his ass…ets in a new ad for his knitwear company, there are hump day hunks to brighten your day.
Cooper Koch
Cooper Koch is taking Netflix by storm playing Erik Menendez in Ryan Murphy's new series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, but who knew he was also ripped?
Nicholas Alexander Chavez
These photos of Nicolas Alexander Chavez — star of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story — for Behind the Blinds magazine have us melting under his gaze.
Andrew Scott
Andrew Scott as a leather daddy?! Yes, please!
Olympic medalist Tom Daley just dropped a sexy new video for his knitwear company Made with Love by Tom Daley to advertise his new underwear and lounge-wear collection. We'll take any opportunity to see the diver in his speedo!
Jeremey Allen White
The Bear's Jeremey Allen White in a nothing but a towel. Need we say more?
Zane Phillips
Fire Island star Zane Phillips can take our picture any time!
Taylor Zakhar Perez
These photos styled by Benjamin Holtrop of Taylor Zakhar Perez are making the rounds on social media again and they have us dying to see that Red, White & Royal Blue sequel!
Hugh Jackman
That is something we think about frequently, too!
Ryan Phillipe
Between Devon Sawa, Josh Hartnett, and now Ryan Phillipe all showing off their muscles we are truly living out our '90s teen dreams!
Joel Kim Booster
Fire Island's Joel Kim Booster is looking sexy in this barely there shirt and we can't get enough!
Kit Connor
Kit Connor is really out here turning into a hunk before our eyes!
Aaron Taylor Johnson
Six-pack abs and a dump truck? Actor Aaron Taylor Johnson is the full package!
Taylor Phillips
The creative director of Good Park NYC has us feral for chest hair.
Penn Badgley
What we wouldn't give to be that fan!
Gay Fitness Inspo
We came to see the muscles, but stayed for what's happening below the belt...
Shawn Mendes
How does Shawn Mendes manage to get hotter every year?
Jamie Dornan
Do you think there is any chance we could convince the studio to remake 50 Shades of Grey, but with two men?
Singer-songwriter Benson Boone in low-slung blue jeans is our new favorite thing.