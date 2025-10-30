Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Benson Boone shows off his sexy six-pack abs in steamy new gym selfie & gays are melting down

The handsome singer is turning heads with his spicy new photo.

Benson Boone at the 2025 American Music Awards.

Benson Boone at the 2025 American Music Awards.

Denise Truscello/WireImage
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishOctober 30 2025 / 1:57 PM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio

Benson Boone is hitting the gym!

The popular singer is keeping his body right and tight as he travels the world on his American Heart World Tour.

With hits like "Beautiful Things," "In The Stars," "Mystical Magical," and more, Boone has captivated fans all around the world for his infectious energy, impressive vocals, and dashing looks.

The star is now going viral for his latest gym selfie where he's showing off his rock-hard abs alongside his friend Dawson Wills. Naturally, fans went feral online, so check out some of the wild reactions below.

benson booneentertainmentmusicphotospicturesthirst trapcelebrities

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Benson Boone at the 2025 American Music Awards.
Celebrities

Benson Boone shows off his sexy six-pack abs in steamy new gym selfie & gays are melting down

Paige Bueckers
Sports

WNBA's Paige Bueckers to star in upcoming women's basketball friends-to-rivals movie

older lesbian wearing glasses
Love & Sex

5 things sapphics need to know about sex with an Older Wiser Lesbian, according to sex experts

Leona Lewis attends the World premiere of "Argylle" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.
Interviews

Leona Lewis praises drag queens & her gay fans: 'I just want to give that love back!'

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC