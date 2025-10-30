Benson Boone shows off his sexy six-pack abs in steamy new gym selfie & gays are melting down

From left: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Russell Tovey in their twink and twunk eras. The Weinstein Company; Marvel; Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock;Jack Hall/Getty Images While some folks may joke about twink-death, the evolution from twink to twunk is one of our favorite journeys to chart. Obviously, it’s not the only way to inspire thirst in the gay population, after all, we love our Bears and forever twinks, too (shoutout Troye Sivan)! But recent years have seen a growing pipeline in Hollywood, with so many popular twink actors deciding to hit the gym and become the twunks we know them as now. Fans have absolutely loved seeing so many performers share their transformations, especially since they often come with said twunks sharing this impressive journey through thirst traps online. Twink death is coming, but some muscly stars got ahead of the curve and ditched the title all on their own. Keep scrolling to learn which celebrities have transformed from twinks into twunks before our very eyes!

Zac Efron Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock; Paramount Pictures No conversation about twinks turning into twunks is complete without discussing the blueprint: Mr. Troy Bolton himself, Zac Efron . While the mid-2000s featured him mainly as a boy-next-door-styled heartthrob, demanding movie roles brought the twunk out of him, with Efron making waves as one of the most muscular actors in Hollywood by 2012. He’s certainly graduated from twunk to daddy territory nowadays, but that doesn’t mean the man shouldn’t be appreciated for paving the way for twink transformations.

Kit Connor Tinseltown/Shutterstock; Nathaniel Massiah/YouTube Most viewers were introduced to Kit Connor as Heartstopper’s Nick Nelson, with fans adoring this complete sweetheart of a character, and then getting shocked when they visited the actor’s Instagram and saw just what a jacked powerhouse he was in real life! Connor’s path to being a twunk was an unfortunate one; he initially began working out due to fans criticizing him for not looking as buff as Nick from the Heartstopper comics. Luckily, the young performer has turned the gym into a nurturing space, developing a good relationship with his (super muscular) body and spreading a message of body positivity for twunks everywhere!

David Archuleta Eugene Powers/Shutterstock; @davidarchie/Instagram Whether he’s belting his heart out on American Idol or posting spicy pictures online, LGBTQ+ music lovers just can’t seem to get enough of David Archuleta . It’s why so many were watching intently as the musician began to share progress pictures of himself working out. A love for fitness saw him start to hit the gym more and more, with the ‘Creme Brulee’ singer quickly abandoning his status as a twink to become one of the music industry’s premier twunk artists!

Nicholas Galitzine David Seer/Shutterstock; @Nicholasgalitzine/Instagram From Red, White, and Royal Blue to Bottoms, fans knew Nicholas Galitzine as the cute blonde who couldn’t stop starring in LGBTQ+ movies…and then, he got cast in the upcoming He-Man revival. Gone was the floppy-haired Twink, and in his place was a shockingly shredded Twunk ready to fight by the power of Grayskull! It was a total physical shift from anything viewers had seen him in before, and while it may have robbed fans of the twink we all know, it gave them the superpowered twunk Galitzine is now.

Tyler Posey Jaguar PS/Shutterstock; MTV Wolfpack, rise up! Because nobody transformed from a twink to a twunk like Tyler Posey after the first season of Teen Wolf; in that inaugural installment, Posey had none of the muscles and abs he’s known for today. He initially looked like your typical twink, but the rising demands of the series pushed him to basically become a werewolf in real life. Funnily enough, he won’t be the only shapeshifting twunk to show up on this list…

Jonathan Bennett Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock; @jonathandbennett/Instagram While many fans fell in love with him as Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, Jonathan Bennett has spent the past decade making his mark in countless other ways — including the steamy workout pictures that fill his social media. The gay actor/author has been completely open about his personal life with his husband, which includes treating fans to the intense transformation he went on from lanky leading man to the mature twunk he is now.



Elliot Page Richard Bord/Getty Images; Bonnie Biess/Getty Images for Lesbians Who Tech & Allies Elliot Page is a talented actor, an absolute trailblazer, and a fierce advocate — he’s also one of the poster boys for twinks turning into twunks! Fans have been in awe of the physical fitness journey the man has been on recently; he’s shared how transitioning has not only boosted his mental and physical health but has allowed him to engage in fitness like he never has before. It’s a legitimately beautiful reason for his departure from twink to twunk, and it just so happens to come with some truly stellar thirst traps!

Will Poulter Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock; Hulu Few moments in the film industry have been as shocking as watching the awkward guy from We’re The Millers become the buff twunk that Will Poulter is today. The man has explained that his physical transformation is all due to one company: Marvel. Becoming a part of this cinematic universe seems to require an extreme amount of muscle, a requirement that Poulter completely exceeded to play the shining Adam Warlock and leave his Twink self in the dust!

Russell Tovey Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock;Jack Hall/Getty Images Few twunks have garnered as much global attention as the UK’s Russell Tovey . Originally gaining fame as the timid Twink werewolf George on Being Human, the past decade has seen the man get more and more beefy (to the delight of his many fans). He’s discussed how fitness is actually a coping mechanism; a brutal attack at 18 left him traumatized and feeling weak. The gay actor uses the gym as a way to feel more secure and confident in his body, a transformation that has not only helped him become an international advocate but has also made him one of the leading figures of the Twink-Twunk pipeline!

Tom Holland Tinseltown/Shutterstock/ Sony Pictures A list of former twinks could never be complete without your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland ! The lovable superhero has made comic fans swoon ever since he first entered the MCU, an entrance that coincided with the young man deciding to ditch his Twink identity for a ripped Twunk one. Like others on this list, this was due to the physical demands of being a Marvel superhero, a title he doesn’t take lightly. It’s a commitment that not only makes him one of the best Spider-Men cinema has ever seen, but has created the twunk appearance fans are obsessed with now!

Taylor Lautner Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock; Summit Enertainment

Most people decide to become a twunk simply because they want to — other times, it’s because they want to keep their job! Such was the case of Taylor Lautner , who was told he wouldn’t be able to return as Jacob Black in the Twilight franchise if he didn’t bulk up. It’s safe to say the man wanted to keep his job, because by the time he returned in New Moon, gone was the twinky Jacob of the first film. In his place was a bulky werewolf who broke ground in terms of twunk representation (and acted as a gay awakening for countless fans!).

Tom Daley Mike Marsland/WireImage; Clive Rose/Getty Images Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley used to fit neatly in the twink category, but as he gotten older, and bulked up to perfect his diving game, Daley is now firmly in the twunk camp — and we’re not mad about it! Daley has always been fit, but his baby face and lean frame had people considering him a twink for years, it’s only more recently that he started to gain attention for his twunk physique.

Chris Colfer Jaguar PS/Shutterstock; Monica Schipper/Getty Images Chris Colfer was the quintessential twink on Glee when he played gay glee club member Kurt Hummel. Since portraying that iconic character, he’s gone on to continue acting and has become a New York Times bestselling author — a decidedly adult career trajectory. But beyond aging out of being a twink, Colfer has also gone viral recently for showing off his surprising gym gains that have people calling him a twunk.

James McAvoy Featureflash Photo Agency /Shutterstock; Universal Pictures James McAvoy started his career while he was still a teenager, when his slender frame and rounder face made him a instant twink fave despite being straight. But then in 2016 he starred in M. Night Shyamalan’s Split where he played someone with dissociative Identity Disorder and one of his personalities was a jacked man named the Beast. This was the world’s first introduction to twunk McAvoy, but he has continued to show off his muscular physique ever since. Whether he’s showing off his thick thighs in tiny rugby shorts or taking his shirt off in movies like Speak No Evil, it’s clear that he’s turned into a twunk.

Henry Cavill Touchstone Pictures; Netflix Henry Cavill has been famous for his muscles for so many years that it’s easy to forget he used to be a rosy-cheeked twink. He starred in a slew of historical dramas in the early 2000s where he looked like the perfect twink, including The Count of Monte Cristo, Red Ridding Hood, and Tristian + Isolde. In the early days of his career, Cavill was slender and baby faced, it wasn’t until later that he bulked into the superhero-bodied twunk that we know today. Now, when you think of Cavill, you’re probably picturing him with endless muscles and a chin that could cut glass. His roles in the Superman franchise and The Witcher has him cemented as a twunk in everyone’s imaginations.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson The Weinstein Company; Marvel Aaron Taylor-Johnson captured people’s hearts as a baby-faced teenager in his first major role, Nowhere Boy. Back then, he looked like a quintessential twink — despite being straight — but like so many others on this list, a role in a superhero movie ended up being his twink to twunk pipeline. Taylor-Johnson had been bulking up for a while, but his role in Marvel’s Kraven pushed him firmly into his twunk era. It’s the perfect film to watch if you love a muscular man, since he’s shirtless for a lot of it!

Michael Cimino Hulu; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Armani beauty Michael Cimino may be straight, but he played the ultimate twink in Love, Victor when he was still a baby-faced young man. But since then, he’s made a complete transformation from twink to muscular twunk. Lately, instead of fans pointing out how cute he is, he’s been going viral for his sexy gym selfies, showing off just how much he’s changed over the years.