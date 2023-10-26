30 Steamy Pics Of Hot 'Fear The Walking Dead' Star Isha Blaaker

Isha Blaaker piercing eyes are melting our cold dead hearts!
@ishablaaker/Instagram
This past Sunday, fans of the long-running zombie series Fear the Walking Dead were treated to their first glimpse of Isha Blaaker who has joined the cast for the eighth and final season of The Walking Dead spinoff. The 35-year-old actor is playing queer character Frank, who is the love interest of fan-favorite Victor Strand, played by out gay actor Colman Domingo.
Blaaker’s piercing eyes and stunning good looks have graced the cover of many magazines, but recently the model has turned mostly to acting. He’s had multi-episode arcs on DNA, The Flight Attendant, Red Riding Hoods, and Run the World and starred in the film Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming. He is also set to star in Ava DuVernay’s upcoming film adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson’s book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents. The film will also feature Aunjanue Ellis, Niecy Nash, Nick Offerman, Finn Wittrock, and Victoria Pedretti.
Keep scrolling to see sexy photos of Isha Blaaker and be sure to follow him on Instagram at @ishablaaker.