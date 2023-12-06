25 Steamy Pics Of Israel Zamora Hunky 'Manservant' Of 'The Boulet Brothers' Dragula'

Israel Zamora is heating up season 5!
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula just got renewed for a sixth season, so we’re celebrating by shouting out dancer, actor, and model Israel Zamora, who is currently turning heads as the official “manservant” for the newest season of the drag competition show. Much like the Pit Crew on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Zamora functions as both a pair of helping hands and delicious eye candy for the show in its fifth season.
Zamora may be best known for his incredible muscles, tattoos, and *ahem* package, but he told The Fight that he’s “really just a big nerd, I love comic books and love to read fantasy novels, I’m also a huge collector of art toys and vinyls and a huge fan of sci-fi and obscure horror movies.”
Although the hunky performer never speaks on the show, he brings a certain je ne sais quoi to the most inclusive drag competition show on air that celebrates trans and nonbinary queens and is even featuring two drag kings this season! You can currently catch Israel on Dragula season 5, now streaming on Shudder.
Scroll through to see the many sexy photos of Israel Zamora, and follow him on Instagram at @hermes_israel.