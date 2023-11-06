20 Steamy Pics of 'Fellow Travelers' Stars Jelani Alladin & Noah J. Ricketts

‘Fellow Travelers’ is giving us a great story and plenty of eye candy!
Starring Matt Bomer (Hawkins) and Jonathan Bailey (Tim) in the lead roles, Fellow Travelers tells a love story between two closeted queer men going through the extremely homophobic period of McCarthyism in the US. Besides Bomer’s and Bailey’s excellent performances, other actors are standing out in the series, such as Jelani Alladin and Noah J. Ricketts.
Best known for starring in Tick, Tick… Boom! and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Alladin plays the character of Marcus on Fellow Travelers. Marcus is a Black journalist who writes for the Washington Post and experiences racism in the workplace. While trying to stay in the closet, Marcus struggles with his feelings for a drag queen called Frankie.
Frankie, a drag queen who becomes Marcus’ love interest, is played by Ricketts. The character sings at a gay bar in Washington, DC and is a victim of police raids. Prior to Fellow Travelers, Ricketts was best known for appearing on American Gods and High Fidelity.
Scroll through to see sexy pictures of Jelani Alladin (@jelanialladin) & Noah J. Ricketts (@noahjrkts) – and make sure to watch them on Fellow Travelers on Showtime!