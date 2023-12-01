15 Steamy Photos of 'Strictly Come Dancing's John Whaite

This sexy baker can always have the first dance!
@john_whaite/Instagram
Not only is John Whaite a fantastic dancer and baker, but he’s also super hot — a triple threat! He started his television career as a contestant on the third season of Great British Bake Off where he took home the top prize and then went on to study for a Diplôme de Pâtisserie at Le Cordon Bleu, London. Since then, he’s appeared on British cooking shows like This Morning, What’s Cooking? and Sunday Brunch. In 2016, he was the co-presenter for the cooking competition show Chopping Block.
In 2021, he put down the apron and picked up a pair of dancing shoes when he became a contestant on season 19 of Strictly Come Dancing. He was paired with Johannes Radebe, making them the first-ever same-sex dance team. They made it all the way to the finale but ultimately lost to Rose Ayling-Ellis and her partner Giovanni Pernice.
He has gone on to write four cookbooks, posts scrumptious-looking food on his Instagram page, and is engaged to his partner Paul Atkins, who works as a graphic designer.
Scroll through to see sexy pics of John Whaite, and be sure to follow him on Instagram at @john_whaite.