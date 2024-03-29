30 steamy pics of out celebrity stylist Johnny Wujek

Oh, hi Johnny!
Celebrity stylist Johnny Wujek made a name for himself working for pop icon Katy Perry, but now his sartorial talents are available to those of without the bank account of an iconic pop star with his brand new collection for JC Penny.
Earlier this month, the out 44-year-old stylist released an affordable and inclusive prom collection featuring suits, gowns, and separates for teens wanting to look like they're walking the red carpet. "There's something for everyone — It's genderless, colorful and exciting and pieces that you can really mix and match and play with," he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I wanted everyone to have something to be their most authentic selves and express their energy, being accepted, being seen."
Before designing prom fits, Wujek rose to fame as the creative director on seasons 19 and 20 of America's Next Top Model, as a judge on Project Runway All Stars, as a costume director on the voguing competition show Legendary, and he even won an Emmy in 2022 for his work of the Disney+ series The Quest, Queertyreports.
On top of styling stars, appearing on TV, and designing his own line, Wujek also spends a lot of time in the gym, and he's not afraid to flaunt his ripped abs on Instagram. So, let's take a look at his steamy pics because while he may be great at putting clothes on people, Wujek also looks great when he neglects to wear a shirt!
