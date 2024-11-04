Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Dear Hollywood stop being a COWARDS and make Jonathan Bailey the KING of rom-coms

Dear Hollywood stop being a COWARDS and make Jonathan Bailey the KING of rom-coms

5 reasons Hollywood should DEFINITELY crown Jonathan Bailey the next rom com king
Netflix; Universal Pictures

He's a very young daddy, indeed.

@andrewjstillman

Okay, Hollywood, I’m going to cut it to you straight — actually, scratch that, I’m going to cut it to you homo:

We need a gay rom-com king, and it’s about damn time we hand that crown right on over to Jonathan Bailey.

Hear me out.

1. He's adorable

Jonathan Bailey Bridgerton

Netflix

First of all, he, himself, is just adorable. Let’s take, for example, the following recent clip of an interview with him and Jeff Goldblum ahead of the Wicked premiere, where he found out what a zaddy was, owned his titled as a “very young daddy” with “nine children.” It’s all sweet, innocent, and sexy — just like him — and is a perfect example of why he deserves this title.

2. He's versatile

Jonathan Bailey Fellow Travelers

Showtime

And we mean he’s versatile in multiple ways. According to Fellow Travelers, that could be in the bedroom, but in life, that definitely means on screen. He’s well-rounded as an actor and can play the rom-com king in period pieces, modern-day pieces, and more than likely whatever futuristic kinda stuff you’d want to throw at him, as well.

3. He can play straight or gay

Jonathan Bailey Broadchurch

ITV

Let’s put aside the debate over whether straight actors should play gay roles for a moment and counterargue that gay men can, should, and have played straight roles just as often (I’m looking at you, NPH from How I Met Your Mother.) Bailey can play opposite either a male or a female in his leading role as the rom-com king, so stop being so homophobic and get him up there.

4. He's "in" right now

Jonathan Bailey Wicked

Universal Pictures

I mean, strike while the iron is hot, right? He got an Emmy nomination, a Critics Choice Award, and a Sattelite Award all in 2024, and I'm sure he'll get a lot more coming his way after Wicked comes out. Apart from that, it seems like everywhere you look, there he is. Don’t limit him or put him in a box and keep him there. We’re already in love with him, just let him be our king.

5. He has chemistry with absolutely EVERYONE

Jonathan Bailey has a rare gift — he has chemistry with absolutely everyone on the planet. When he turns those soulful eyes on any co-star, regardless of gender, you want nothing more than to see them kiss and you would die for their love. If that doesn't make him rom-com-king-worthy, what possibly could?

6. He's like a real life, living Disney Prince.

Everything this man does oozes appeal and sexuality. He is the human embodiment of a crush. GIVE THIS MAN A ROM-COM NOW. And start raking in those sweet, sweet, profits.

7. He deserves it

Jonathan Bailey Heartstopper

Netflix

He deserves the title of rom_com king, but also, we, as a queer community, also deserve to see one of our own become a main Hollywood hearthrob. Move over, ‘90s Brad Pitt. You’ll have a forever place in our hearts, but we’re Team Bailey all the way.

So, Hollywood? What say you? We've made it very clear. Your move.

CelebritiesEntertainment
actorbridgertonbroadchurchfellow travelersgay rom comheartstopperhollywoodlgbtqversatilewickedjonathan bailey
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio