Dear Hollywood stop being a COWARDS and make Jonathan Bailey the KING of rom-coms

Okay, Hollywood, I’m going to cut it to you straight — actually, scratch that, I’m going to cut it to you homo:

We need a gay rom-com king, and it’s about damn time we hand that crown right on over to Jonathan Bailey.

Hear me out.

1. He's adorable Netflix First of all, he, himself, is just adorable. Let’s take, for example, the following recent clip of an interview with him and Jeff Goldblum ahead of the Wicked premiere, where he found out what a zaddy was, owned his titled as a “very young daddy” with “nine children.” It’s all sweet, innocent, and sexy — just like him — and is a perfect example of why he deserves this title.

2. He's versatile Showtime And we mean he’s versatile in multiple ways. According to Fellow Travelers, that could be in the bedroom, but in life, that definitely means on screen. He’s well-rounded as an actor and can play the rom-com king in period pieces, modern-day pieces, and more than likely whatever futuristic kinda stuff you’d want to throw at him, as well.

3. He can play straight or gay ITV Let’s put aside the debate over whether straight actors should play gay roles for a moment and counterargue that gay men can, should, and have played straight roles just as often (I’m looking at you, NPH from How I Met Your Mother.) Bailey can play opposite either a male or a female in his leading role as the rom-com king, so stop being so homophobic and get him up there.

4. He's "in" right now Universal Pictures I mean, strike while the iron is hot, right? He got an Emmy nomination, a Critics Choice Award, and a Sattelite Award all in 2024, and I'm sure he'll get a lot more coming his way after Wicked comes out. Apart from that, it seems like everywhere you look, there he is. Don’t limit him or put him in a box and keep him there. We’re already in love with him, just let him be our king.

5. He has chemistry with absolutely EVERYONE Jonathan Bailey has a rare gift — he has chemistry with absolutely everyone on the planet. When he turns those soulful eyes on any co-star, regardless of gender, you want nothing more than to see them kiss and you would die for their love. If that doesn't make him rom-com-king-worthy, what possibly could?

6. He's like a real life, living Disney Prince. Everything this man does oozes appeal and sexuality. He is the human embodiment of a crush. GIVE THIS MAN A ROM-COM NOW. And start raking in those sweet, sweet, profits.