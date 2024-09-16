All 13 of 'Fellow Travelers' sex scenes ranked





Courtesy of Showtime Even though we're a little bummed that Fellow Travelers didn't get any of the Emmys it was up for at the 2024 ceremony -- including one for both Outstanding Lead for Matt Bomer and Outstanding Support for Jonathan Bailey, as well as one for Outstanding Writing -- we're still stoked at the amount of attention the production garnered and all of the love viewers have given it. The plot of the eight-episode limited series revolves around Hawkins "Hawk" Fuller (Bomer) and Tim "Skippy" Laughlin (Bailey) as they grapple with their love for each other throughout four decades of war, plague, and drama. The show covers aspects of The Lavender Scare under Joseph McCarthy all the way to the AIDS epidemic in the '80s. On the serious side, everything they cover is a great reminder for the younger queer generation to understand what really happened to get us as far as we have today. Although the show deals with some very heavy topics that pull us through the plot and act as equal entertainment and history lesson, the show garnered a lot of buzz for the chemistry between Bomer and Bailey and some of the sex scenes the two of them let us have. Here's a look at those sex scenes, ranked in order from least to most exciting in the series.

13. Hawk and Tim jerk off together, Episode 6 Courtesy of Showtime Hawk and Tim lay next to each other and jerk off, their faces full of the emotion they feel for each other. There’s tension between the two of them because Tim’s going through an existential crisis in regard to his sexuality and doesn't want to have the feelings he does for Hawk. We don’t get any nudity here, but the moaning between the two of them is still hot to watch.

12. It's Tim's turn tonight, Episode 4 Courtesy of Showtime It’s Tim’s “turn tonight,” and after Hawk undresses him, he goes down and gives him head. This is another scene that doesn't give us any skin, but it still brings a deeper romance into their story.

11. Hawk and Eddie hook up, Episode 1 Courtesy of Showtime After a random meeting in the bathroom, Hawk and Eddie (David Tomlinson) have a quickie, and Hawk takes a moment to pound it out with Eddie. It’s the first bit of sex we get for the full series and we get some nice shots full frontal shots but it’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it experience compared to other scenes.

10. Hawk gets loose in the club, Episode 4 Courtesy of Showtime Hawk’s relationship with sex is a central focal point of the story (which may be obvious given that he's in every single one of these scenes). At one point in the club, he walks into a back room where we find an orgy taking place. Hawk watches for a few seconds before he stands against a back wall and starts to unzip his pants. While the scene starts out hot, it sours relatively quickly once Hawk’s partner throws him against the wall and tries to make him bottom against his will.

9. Hawk rekindles with Lucy, Episode 6 Courtesy of Showtime It might be a heterosexual sex scene, but watching Lucy (Allison Williams) and Hawk reconvene their love is hot to watch, especially because we got a nice shot of Hawk’s ass. Truthfully, we get a little more nudity out of Hawk in this situation than we do in a lot of others involving sex with men, but we'll take it when it can get it.

8. Hawk and Tim go cruising, Episode 7 Courtesy of Showtime After spending some time on the beach together, Hawk and Tim go cruising in the bushes. While they're in there, they watch other men play with each other. This one doesn't go as far as we would have liked into the sexual realm, but it still gives us some great full-frontal shots.

7. Hawk and Tim dance naked together, Episode 8 Courtesy of Showtime Although there isn’t any actual sex, in the final episode, Hawk and Tim hold each other and dance naked while they caress each other's backs. It’s just a sensual and peaceful look into their relationship that proves it had a lot more to do with their actual feelings for each other as opposed to their sexual attraction. Plus, we get to admire them both from behind, so no complaints here.

6. Tim smacks Hawk's bare ass, Episode 2 Courtesy of Showtime Tim smacks Hawk’s bare booty while they're getting busy. There’s a growing passion in the interaction, and it occurs as their relationship starts to blossom. It's a pretty short (but hot) scene that culminates with the two of them having an adorable cuddle session afterward.

5. Tim becomes Hawk's boy, Episode 1 Courtesy of Showtime Tim starts to kiss Hawk’s feet after reaffirming he’s Hawk’s “boy,” then sucks on his toes for one of the most talked-about interactions of the show. Once he's finished with Hawk's toes, Tim moves on to other parts as Hawk tells him to “show him what his boy really wants.” There’s a lot of dirty talk here, as there frequently is, and there isn’t any nudity, but it’s still a hot interaction.

4. Hawk and Tim's first time, Episode 1 Courtesy of Showtime The first time Hawk and Tim come together is equally romantic, sensual, and kinky. After Hawk takes off Tim’s cross necklace, they slowly undress before they get to the bedroom and explore the sexual passion. The first interaction doesn’t last long, but it quickly leads to another that has Hawk taking advantage of Tim being his boy and showing us his toping skills.

3. Hawk asserts his dominance over Tim, Episode 3 Courtesy of Showtime After Tim asks Hawk to slap him a few times, Hawk tells Tim to take off all of his clothes — while still looking at him. The two come together for a carnal round of sex that involves Hawk tying up Tim.

2. Hawk, Tim, and Craig have a threesome, Episode 7 Courtesy of Showtime The sexual tension is on fire when Hawk, Tim, and Craig (Morgan Lever) all join each other for a threesome after Tim experiences some jealousy about the relationship between Hawk and Craig. Although it starts out hot, trigger warning that it does end with some physical abuse, as well as an emotional breakdown that we can't fully discuss without spoilers.