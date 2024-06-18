6 pics of Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe being the CUTEST together

Tony Winners Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe Celebrate Their Wins
Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe pose at the 2024 Tony Awards After Party hosted by Rick Miramontez, Jamie DuMont and John Gore at The Carlyle Hotel
Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Out cover star Jonathan Groff and his Merrily We Roll Along costar Daniel Radcliffe took home Tony Awards this week for their respective roles in the revival of the 1981 show with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by George Furth. The musical tracks the evolving friendship between Groff’s Franklin, Radcliffe’s Charley, and Lindsay Mendez’s Mary for 20 years.
From their interactions on stage, in interviews, and at the 77th Annual Tony Awards, it appears the trio are dear friends. Incidentally, Mendez was also nominated for a Tony in the featured actress in a musical category, but veteran actress Kecia Lewis took home that award for her role in Hell’s Kitchen. Merrily We Roll Along also won the Tony Award for Best Musical Revival.
During his acceptance speech for Best Leading Actor in a Musical in which he spoke about coming out during the run of Spring Awakening when he was 23, Groff paid tribute to his castmates.
“Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez, you are more than old friends, you are soulmates, and I’m looking forward to watching each other change for the rest of our lives,” he said.
Meanwhile, during his acceptance speech for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, Radcliffe said, Thank you so much to our cast, everybody on that stage. It is an honor to be on that stage with you every single night. … I will miss it so much.”
“Speaking of missing things, Jonathan, Lindsay I will miss you so much,” Radcliffe said as the camera panned to a tearful Groff. “I don’t really have to act in this show. I just have to look at you and feel how I want to feel. I will never have it this good again.”
Though the actors are a trio, the Tony Awards afterparties gifted the world with photos of Tony winners Groff and Radcliffe in various forms of embrace that make them instantly shippable.
