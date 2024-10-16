Scroll To Top

20 adorable pics of Luke Evans & Fran Tomas that are #CoupleGoals

| 10/16/24
simbernardo
author avatar

Bernardo Sim

Editor

Bernardo Sim is a writer, editor, and content creator. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida. You can follow him on Instagram at @bernardosim.

Bernardo Sim is a writer, editor, and content creator. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida. You can follow him on Instagram at @bernardosim.

Read Full Bio