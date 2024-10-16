20 adorable pics of Luke Evans & Fran Tomas that are #CoupleGoals

These two handsome boyfriends will warm your heart!
Darren Gerrish/Getty Images for One&Only
Best known for starring in Beauty and the Beast, Dracula Untold, Nine Perfect Strangers, and a few Fast & Furious movies, Luke Evans is one of the most famous LGBTQ+ actors currently working in Hollywood. Most recently, Evans appeared on the Apple TV+ series Echo 3 and starred in the gay drama Our Son alongside Billy Porter.
In 2022, Evans started making headlines for appearing with a new boyfriend on social media. His new man, Fran Tomas, is based in Madrid, Spain and works in construction design and project management. Evans and Tomas have been spotted together on each other’s social media pages throughout 2022 and also in 2023 and 2024, so this couple is thankfully still going strong!
Given the very chilly days that many people are enduring during this winter season, it’s time to let some cute photos of Evans and Tomas warm our hearts and remind us of warmer days.
Scroll through to see pictures of boyfriends Luke Evans and Fran Tomas – and make sure to follow them on Instagram at @thereallukeevans and @frantomasr.