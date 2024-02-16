Luke Evans & BF Fran Tomas launch clothing brand to serve body-ody-ody

If you’re planning to serve body-ody-ody in 2024, this company is probably for you!

Actor Luke Evans (Nine Perfect Strangers, Good Grief, Our Son) and his boyfriend, architect and entrepreneur Fran Tomas, have launched a new lifestyle/apparel brand alongside stylist and creative consultant Christopher Brown.

The new company, BDXY, is named after the words “bold” and “sexy.” Its products are described as a mix of “nostalgia with modern and sustainable everyday staples” as the brand works with “new technology, fabrics, and manufacturing processes to deliver a wardrobe that exudes alluring appeal with considered design.”

The first collection dropped by BDXY has been inspired by Evans’ career as an actor. “On a film set, every crew member has a specific job title unique to the industry. Most have been around since the dawn of film and television production. The Stunt, The Focus, The Gaffer, The Captain, The Boom… The legacy and essential nature of these roles speak to the enduring appeal of our garments,” a statement on the BDXY website reads.