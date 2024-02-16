Luke Evans & BF Fran Tomas launch clothing brand to serve body-ody-ody
The couple has launched BDXY accompanied by stylist and creative consultant Christopher Brown.
If you’re planning to serve body-ody-ody in 2024, this company is probably for you!
Actor Luke Evans (Nine Perfect Strangers, Good Grief, Our Son) and his boyfriend, architect and entrepreneur Fran Tomas, have launched a new lifestyle/apparel brand alongside stylist and creative consultant Christopher Brown.
The new company, BDXY, is named after the words “bold” and “sexy.” Its products are described as a mix of “nostalgia with modern and sustainable everyday staples” as the brand works with “new technology, fabrics, and manufacturing processes to deliver a wardrobe that exudes alluring appeal with considered design.”
The first collection dropped by BDXY has been inspired by Evans’ career as an actor. “On a film set, every crew member has a specific job title unique to the industry. Most have been around since the dawn of film and television production. The Stunt, The Focus, The Gaffer, The Captain, The Boom… The legacy and essential nature of these roles speak to the enduring appeal of our garments,” a statement on the BDXY website reads.
Evans, who’s currently promoting the movie 5lbs of Pressure alongside costars Alex Pettyfer, Rory Culkin, and Rudy Pankow, has been sharing various photoshoots and fashion films from BDXY via social media.
In terms of clothing, the brand offers a selection of t-shirts, vests, underwear, and swimwear — after all, there’s a reason Evans has been hailed as Out’s “Speedo King.” The company also sells caps, towels, bags, and a candle called “Salinas.”
Evans writes on the website, “The ‘SALINAS’ scented candle is inspired by my home in Ibiza which is surrounded by calming forests and the Mediterranean Sea. I wanted to encapsulate the sense of the sea breeze and cashmere wood with the subtle top notes of Olibanum and Geranium, reflecting the mood and aesthetic of the southern part of this beautiful island.”
Summer is still not upon us, but we can absolutely see how BDXY might take off in the coming months. Congratulations to Evans, Tomas, and Brown on their new queer-owned business!
To explore the brand’s products and get more information, visit the official BDXY website.