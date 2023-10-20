15 Steamy Pics of Damiano David From Måneskin

Music fans are crushing hard on Damiano David!
Damiano David is the lead vocalist of Måneskin, an Italian band best known for its cover of The Four Seasons’ “Beggin’” and original hits like “Supermodel,” “I Wanna Be Your Slave,” “The Loneliest,” and “Gossip.”
24-year-old David was born in Rome, Italy and speaks multiple languages. While some of his Måneskin band members identify as LGBTQ+, David considers himself straight. Nonetheless, he has commented several times that he feels “sexually liberated.”
Though he is best known as a singer, David recently starred as the love interest in the “Mil Veces” music video from out bisexual Brazilian singer Anitta. Needless to say, girls, gays, and theys everywhere are crushing hard on David as a new heartthrob in the music industry!
