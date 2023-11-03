25 Steamy Pics of Matteo Lane That Got Us All Hot & Bothered

He's sexy and can make us laugh? He's the total package!
@matteolane/Instagram
Gay stand-up comedian Matteo Lane may be best known for his ability to make audiences laugh, but he is equally talented at taking a good thirst trap photo!
Not only has the 37-year-old funny man managed amass 1.2 million followers of Instagram with his hilarious clips and sexy photos, but he’s also recently released the comedy special Hair Plugs & Heartache on YouTube. His comedy, which is also gaining traction on TikTok where he has 1.4 million followers, is drawn from his real-life experience of being one of two gay brothers in an Italian-American household. Last year he released The Advice Special, and he’s appeared on Netflix’s Stand Outand The Comedy Lineup, as well as episodes of Survivalof the Thickest and Crashing.
But it’s not just his career that’s taking off, Lane is winning in his personal life too. The comedian married his husband, dancer Rodrigo Aburto, back in August after the two met through Instagram. The two now travel the world together as Lane continues on his stand-up comedy journey.
Keep scrolling to check out all of the sexy photos of Matteo Lane and follow him on Instagram at @matteolane.