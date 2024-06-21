Scroll To Top
Melissa Etheridge's daughter Bailey announces engagement

Bailey Cypheridge and Jocelyn Simone
Congratulations to the happy couple!

Congratulations are in order after Melissa Etheridge's oldest child announced her engagement on Instagram.

"fiancés!!!!!!" read the simple caption on Bailey Jean Cypheridge's post, shared to the social platform on Thursday.

The series of pictures featured the 27-year-old celebrating and showing off her ring alongside partner Jocelyn Simone. It's unclear how long the two have been together, although ET cited an Instagram post from Smith when suggesting they went public with their relationship back in February of this year.

Celebrating further via Instagram stories, Cypheridge wrote, "I am the luckiest girl in the world. yours forever." Meanwhile, Simone commented on the original post with "WILL YOU MARRY ME @baicypheridge" and a gif of Monica Gellar from Friends screaming "I'm engaged!"

Cypheridge is the eldest of Etheridge's four children, and one of two she shared with her former partner of 12 years, Julie Cypher. Their son, Beckett, died in 2020 at age 21 after struggling with an opioid addiction.

The musician also has twins with ex Tammy Lynn Michaels.

Cypheridge has previously opened up about coming out to her parents at age 14, and what an easy experience it was compared to what a lot of young LGBTQ+ people go through.

"Some people even ask me if I'm gay 'cause my parents are gay, which I think is a really funny question," she said back in 2023.

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

