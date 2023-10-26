15 Steamy Pics Of Miles Heizer From '13 Reasons Why'

Miles Heizer has been showing more body-ody-ody lately!
Before landing the role of Drew Holt on NBC’s Parenthood, Miles Heizer was already a successful child actor with credits on TV shows like ER, Bones, Private Practice, and Cold Case, to name a few.
As he transitioned into his adult years, Heizer became a global superstar playing Alex Standall on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why – a massively popular show that ran for four seasons. During that period of time, Heizer also starred in films like Nerve and Love, Simon.
Despite being attached to queer-inclusive shows, it wasn’t until later that Heizer acknowledged his coming out story in an interview with L’Officiel. “I had a tragically typical [coming out],” he told the publication. “I was scared for a long time, and it took me a while.” In 2023, Heizer starred in the Noah Pritzker film Ex-Husbands and in The Sisters podcast series. He is also currently attached to the TV show The Corps.
Scroll through to see sexy pictures of Miles Heizer – and make sure to follow him on Instagram at @younggoth.
