Who is Lux Pascal? Here's everything we know about Pedro's trans sister

We love the Pascal family!
Getty Images
Best known for his roles on hit TV shows like Game of Thrones, The Mandalorian, and The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal is one of Hollywood’s top A-listers at the moment. In the meantime, the actor has been very vocal about his support of LGBTQ+ rights.
Pedro has also never shied away from saying how protective he is of his sister, Lux Pascal — an actress and activist who happens to be a trans woman. In fact, Pedro once again in an interview that his “protective side is lethal” when it comes to Lux.
After making a big splash walking the red carpet at the 75th Emmy Awards together, a lot of fans are now curious to learn more about Lux, not only as Pedro’s sister but also as an actress and activist.
Scroll through to check out everything we know about Lux Pascal.
Lux is 17 years younger than Pedro.
Pedro was born in Santiago, Chile in 1975, making him 48 years old as of this writing. Lux was born 17 years later, in 1992. She is currently 31.
She was born in Orange County, California.
According to reports, Pedro’s family sought refuge when he was just nine years old, thus moving out of Chile. This resulted in the Pascal family first moving to Denmark, and then subsequently relocating to the United States. By the time Lux came along, she was already born in Orange County, California.
Pedro and Lux have two siblings.
According to reports, Pedro and Lux have a sister named Javiera and a brother named Nicolás, making them four Pascal siblings in total.
Lux has an MFA in acting from Juilliard.
Lux isn’t just an actress — she literally has a Master of Fine Arts in acting from the incredibly prestigious Juilliard School. Before earning that MFA, Lux studied theater and received her Bachelor of Arts from the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile.
Lux has various acting credits in theater, television, and film.
Over the years, Lux has appeared on projects like Narcos, Prueba de Actitud, Juana Brava, and La Jauría. However, she had a different name when appearing in those projects.
She came out as a trans woman in Feb. 2021.
Pedro re-shared a post from his sister, Lux, when she came out as a trans woman in Feb. 2021. “My sister, my heart, our Lux,” the actor wrote in an Instagram post.
Lux has been in a relationship since 2011.
Lux has been dating fellow actor José Antonio Raffo since 2011 (via Mega Noticias), and they’re reportedly still together.