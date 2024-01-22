Scroll To Top
Events

28 Pics From PROJECT BLACKBIRD's 'Mental Health in Film' panel featuring Lux Pascal at Sundance

28 Pics From PROJECT BLACKBIRD's 'Mental Health in Film' panel featuring Lux Pascal at Sundance

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

Mental health took center stage at this powerful panel.


NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

While there are no shortage of celebrities and famous faces taking over Park City, Utah this week for the Sundance Film Festival it was mental health that snatched the spotlight during the Project Blackbird Panel over the weekend.

Project Blackbird which is a non-profit created to aid in de-stigmatizing eating disorders and mental health conversations within underrepresented communities officially partnered with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) for a special “Mental Health in Film” Panel at Sundance Film Festival that brought out celebrity guests including Lux Pascal and Dewayne Perkins. The purpose of the event was to explore themes of mental health and do a deep dive into the power of narrative film as a medium to explore and represent all communities.

Keep scrolling for a peek at the night's special events.

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

NAMI Sundance Panel PROJECT BLACKBIRD featuring Lux Pascale

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Project Blackbird

From Your Site Articles
EventsHealthMoviesCelebrities
sundance film festivallux pascalmental healthdewayne perkinsproject blackbirdnami
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Nikki Aye

Nikki Aye is a photojournalist and the digital photo editor for equalpride’s full family of publications. As a lifelong activist, Nikki is passionate about telling the important stories shaping our queer historical narrative.

Nikki Aye is a photojournalist and the digital photo editor for equalpride’s full family of publications. As a lifelong activist, Nikki is passionate about telling the important stories shaping our queer historical narrative.

Read Full Bio