20 Steamy Pics of Quincy Brazen That Show Off His Abs & So Much More

Quincy Brazen's sexy pics are no laughing matter!
@lookatquincy/Instagram
Self-proclaimed “recovering Navy brat” Quincy Brazen is taking the comedy world by storm and winning our hearts with all of the thirst traps he posts on social media. The queer comedian based his popular comedy show “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” on his experience growing up in a Christian military household during the homophobic policy’s “golden years.”
Brazen may have grown up in the closet, but now his comedy and social media presence celebrate his queerness loudly and proudly. “I think I offer a unique perspective; the hypermasculine military environment I grew up in was steeped in conservative conformation and capitulation,” he said in an interview with GLAAD. “I didn’t meet a gay person until I was in college. I was boxed into a world where no one was ‘saying gay’ and I still ended up with the limpest wrist this side of the Mississippi. My humor stands in the face of everything I was brought up to believe. It’s a celebration of queerness and a beacon of authentic expression.”
When not doing standup, Brazen is co-hosting his podcast Dom Pop, a hilarious and “unabashed celebration of pop music.” Although his willingness to make light of his sex life and conservative upbringing in his comedy brings us joy, we’re also obsessed with the sexy thirst traps he posts on Instagram.
Scroll through to see all of Quincy Brazen’s sexy photos and be sure to follow him on Instagram at @lookatquincy.