25 sexy Ross Lynch pics that remind us why we're crushing so hard
| 09/19/24
rachiepants
Actor and rock star Ross Lynch knows exactly how to keep his fans thirsting for more.
When The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star isn't onscreen he’s headed to the stage as half of the pop rock duo The Driver Era (with his brother Rocky Lynch), where — not that we’re complaining — he usually performs sans shirt.
Fresh off his tour with The Driver Era, Lynch headed to the beautiful beaches of Greece, where he showed off some very, ahem, revealing new swimwear. Naturally, Gay Twitter is having a moment.
We thought it was the perfect time to celebrate all the times he reminded us why he's a heartthrob and our forever crush.
Scroll through to see sexy pictures of Ross Lynch – and make sure to follow him on Instagram @ross_lynch
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Katja Ogrin/Redferns
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Katja Ogrin/Redferns)
Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.
